No. 1 North Carolina soccer pounds Baylor, 6-0

BU soccer

First-year Baylor soccer coach Michelle Lenard's squad dropped a 6-0 decision to No. 1 North Carolina on Sunday in Austin.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

AUSTIN — North Carolina showed why it's the nation's No. 1 women's soccer team as it pounded Baylor, 6-0, on Sunday afternoon at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

The Tar Heels (4-0) scored three goals in each half. Avery Patterson scored the first goal less than five minutes into the game before Emily Colton and Emily Murphy found the back of the net.

In the second half, Kate Faasse, Sam Meza and Tori Dellaperuta scored for North Carolina. Goalkeeper  Lauren Traywick collected nine saves for the Bears (1-2-1) while Marz Josephson picked up four saves and Emmie Allen collected two saves for the Tar Heels.

“Well, we knew coming into the game that we were probably playing the top team in the country, and I think they showed today that they are," said Baylor coach Michelle Lenard. "They are loaded with National Team players and players that will go on to play professionally, so it was a great experience for us to feel what the best was like."

Baylor will return to action at Houston at 7 p.m. Thursday.

