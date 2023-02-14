COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Baylor men’s tennis team isn’t afraid to take on the tough competition, even if it doesn’t always result in a win.

The Bears took it on the chin Tuesday, as No. 1 Ohio State captured a 4-0 victory.

Baylor (5-5) lost the doubles point with Ohio State (12-0) taking wins on Courts Two and Three but began to battle back in singles before home victories from spots two, four and six.

For the Bears, Christopher Frantzen and Luc Koenig paired up for the first time this season on Two against Ohio State’s Robert Cash and Justin Boulais. Meanwhile, Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi and Marko Miladinović teamed up for the first time this spring after going 2-1 together during fall tournament play against JJ Tracy and Jack Anthrop.

The first singles point came from Court Two, where No. 28 James Trotter defeated freshman Koenig, 6-1, 6-4. Less than a minute later, ninth-ranked Tracy beat Miladinović on Two, 6-0, 6-3, for the third point of the night before the match was clinched at Court Six, with No. 75 Cash taking a 6-3, 6-0 result against Ethan Muza.

Baylor will turn around and head to Chicago next to compete in the ITA Indoor Team Championships beginning Friday.