Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore isn’t afraid to schedule the most powerful schools in the country, so why not bring in the best.

No. 1 Oklahoma, the two-time defending national champion, highlights the field in this weekend’s return of the Getterman Classic for the first time since 2020.

The mighty Sooners will be back at Getterman Stadium April 21-23 for a three-game Big 12 series, but Moore doesn’t mind getting an early preview of the nation’s premier program in a non-conference setting.

“It’s always a challenge to play the top team and the top program for the last decade in the country,” Moore said. “You get excited about playing teams like that, and if you look at our schedule at powerful teams coming up, certainly none is more powerful than OU. They’ve earned that right, and we’re not going to back down against any competition.”

The Bears (4-1) open the tournament against SFA (4-3) at 3 p.m. Friday before playing Longwood (1-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday. Baylor will conclude the Getterman Classic on Sunday against Oklahoma (5-0) at noon and Army (2-2) at 2 p.m.

This will mark the second straight year that Baylor will face Oklahoma in a non-conference game after dropping a 12-3 decision to the Sooners last March in the Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu.

Collectively hitting .408 and scoring 41 runs, the Bears showed tremendous offensive potential as they won four of their five games at the season-opening Rebel Kickoff in Las Vegas last weekend.

Third baseman-pitcher Aliyah Binford led the Bears with a .643 batting average with a homer and five RBIs while Arizona transfer shortstop Amber Toven hit .588 with four doubles and five RBIs. Outfielder Ana Watson had a big opening weekend with a .444 average.

But nobody had a more eye-popping debut than SFA transfer first baseman Shay Goven, who hit .529 with a homer and 12 RBIs. She blasted a grand slam in Sunday’s 11-7 loss to No. 4 Arkansas.

“We have speed, we have power, we have a bunch of triple threats with Emily (Hott) and Kenzie (McKenzie Wilson) and T-Strain (Taylor Strain),” Govan said. “I feel like a bunch of us are going to put pressure on the defense and then we’ll be able to push it through for a base hit to bring in runs.”

Govan will be particularly motivated to play SFA in Friday’s tournament opener since she played there three seasons, hitting .514 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in just 13 games in 2022 before going out with a season-ending broken wrist while sliding against LSU.

She put up big numbers throughout her SFA career, hitting .383 with a program-record 15 homers and 52 RBIs in 2021 after hitting .406 with six homers and 26 RBIs in 2020.

“I’m a little nervous to go against them, I’m not going to lie, but it’s going to be fun,” Govan said. “I’ve gotten a lot of calls and they’re like ‘Yeah, we’re about to play you.’ And I’m like, ‘I know.' We’ve definitely been going back and forth about it. They’re going to be rooting for me and I’m going to be rooting for them, so it’s going to be a good one.”

Moore will probably start pitcher Dariana Orme against SFA after she went 1-1 with a 2.33 ERA in the season-opening tournament. She missed the fall with a nerve issue in her rib area, so Moore is being careful not to overwork his ace.

“We had Dari on a pitch count after summer and fall off,” Moore said. “To bring her back as quickly as we did and get what we got out of her, I was pleasantly surprised. We got to get her to that point without hurting her. That was certainly our objective.”

The Bears have big hopes for freshman RyLee Campbell, who went 1-0 with a 1.11 ERA while striking out 10 batters in 6.1 innings last weekend. Kaci West went 1-0 with a 3.15 ERA while Binford went 1-0 record but had a 7.24 ERA.

“We played some great teams but we competed and we had fun,” West said. “We went out there, we played Baylor softball and it showed on the field. We beat some good teams, we run-ruled some good teams, we put up a good fight.”