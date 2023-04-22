After playing in a sluggers paradise last weekend in windswept Lubbock, Baylor found itself in hitting purgatory against No. 1 Oklahoma’s dominating pitching staff.

Against Texas Tech, the No. 16 Bears erupted for 32 runs in a three-game series.

Against the No. 1 Sooners? Zero.

Alex Storako, Jordy Bahl and Nicole May limited Baylor to six hits to sweep Saturday’s doubleheader by 4-0 and 2-0 shutouts before a packed house of 1,250 fans at Getterman Stadium.

The two-time defending national champion Sooners (42-1, 12-0) blanked the Bears (34-13, 4-8) in all three weekend games. The Bears handed the Sooners their only loss in a nonconference game on Feb. 19 at the Getterman Classic, so they had plenty of motivation coming into this weekend.

In Friday’s 7-0 win over the Bears, Bahl and May combined for a four-hitter. In the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, Storako (14-0) allowed four hits in 6.1 innings before Bahl notched the final two outs for the save. May (13-0) threw a two-hitter in the finale.

“They’re three of the best to ever play the game and they’ve got them all on one ballclub,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “They all throw hard, but they have movement, so with the movement plus speed it gives you less time to react. All three are able to work multiple planes with speed and movement. So that’s why they have those ERAs that are phenomenal and why everybody else is struggling to hit them as well.”

It’s a compliment to the Bears’ pitching staff that they managed to keep both games of the doubleheader close. In their 157 wins over the last three seasons, the Sooners have won 97 by run-rule.

In Saturday’s opener, Kaci West threw five shutout innings before the Sooners erupted for all four runs in the sixth. In the nightcap, Dariana Orme (14-7) scattered seven hits after starting Friday’s opener.

“We did as well as we could against that powerful offense with our pitching,” Moore said. “I’m really happy with Dari and happy with the way Kaci competed in game one today.”

Entering the sixth with a scoreless tie, West walked Tiare Jennings before she scored on Kinzie Hansen’s triple after Baylor leftfielder Taylor Strain’s diving attempt to catch the line drive failed.

After West walked Sophia Nugent, Cydney Sanders pounded a three-run homer over the left-field fence. But West (6-2) fared better against Oklahoma than most pitchers.

“I mixed a lot of speeds, mixed in the changeup a lot,” West said. “Just keeping them off-balance with different speeds works.”

The Bears had a shot to take the lead in the fourth after Shay Govan walked and Ana Watson singled to put runners at first and third.

Emily Hott bunted back to Storako, who threw home to Hansen to nail courtesy runner Ashlyn Wachtendorf for the second out. The Sooners completed the double play when Watson got caught in a rundown between second and third.

In the nightcap, Oklahoma quickly took the lead with a solo homer by Jennings in the first inning followed by Alyssa Brito’s solo homer in the second inning. Throwing 115 pitches, Orme shut out the Sooners in the final five innings.

“Dari is a competitor as soon as she steps on that field,” West said. “You have to drag her off that field no matter what. Just to see the way she competes for this team, the way she fights for this team, she’s going to war every single pitch.”

Baylor’s best chance to score came in the fifth after May walked Hott before West reached on a bunt single. But Brito threw out Hott on a close play at third base before May retired the next two batters.