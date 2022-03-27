 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 1 Oklahoma softball finishes sweep of Baylor

NORMAN, Okla. – Tiare Jennings blasted a walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the seventh to lift No. 1 Oklahoma to a 3-1 win over Baylor on Sunday to complete a three-game Big 12-opening series sweep.

Jennings’ homer made a winner out of Hope Trautwein, (8-0), who threw a one-hitter and collected 13 strikeouts.

After the Sooners (29-0, 3-0) run-ruled Baylor, 9-1 and 8-0, in five innings in the first two games of the series, the Bears (17-13, 0-3) took a 1-0 lead in the sixth when McKenzie Wilson doubled and scored on Kaci West’s sacrifice fly.

Baylor starting pitcher Dariana Orme (6-8) got the first two outs in the seventh before Kinzie Hansen and Mackenzie Donihoo singled to set up Jennings' three-run homer over the center-field fence.

