No. 1 Oklahoma softball powers past Baylor, 9-1

NORMAN, Okla. – No. 1 Oklahoma’s lineup is so powerful and balanced that it’s impossible to pitch around its array of sluggers.

Jocelyn Alo, Lynnsie Elam and Tiare Jennings blasted homers as the unbeaten Sooners run-ruled Baylor, 9-1, in five innings in the Big 12 opener Friday night.

The Sooners (27-0) jumped on Baylor starting pitcher Dariana Orme (6-6) for six hits, four walks and seven earned runs in 2.2 innings. They gave plenty of support for Jordy Bahl (12-0), who allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out eight in the complete-game performance.

The second game of the series will be played Saturday at 2 p.m. followed by the Sunday finale at noon. The Sooners beat Baylor, 12-3, in a nonconference game at the Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu on March 10.

The Bears (17-11) scored first as McKenzie Wilson singled and came across on a wild pitch. But the Sooners responded with three runs in the bottom of the first.

After Orme walked Jennings, Alo lifted a two-run homer over the left-field fence. It was Alo’s 15th homer of the season as she increased her NCAA career-record total to 103.

Elam followed with a solo homer over the left-centerfield fence to give the Sooners a 3-1 lead.

Jayda Coleman hit a run-scoring single in the second inning before the Sooners broke it open with Jennings’ grand slam in the third.

Kinzie Hansen and Coleman walked while Jana Johns reached on a fielder’s choice before Jennings blasted her grand slam over the right-field fence. Taylon Snow scored on a passed ball for Oklahoma’s final run in the fourth.

