No. 1 Oklahoma State equestrian edges Baylor

BURLESON – No. 1 Oklahoma State dominated horsemanship to rally for a 10-9 win over No. 6 Baylor to open the Big 12 equestrian championship on Friday.
Top-seeded Oklahoma State (11-2) won horsemanship, 4-1, to advance to the title match against second-seeded TCU at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The fourth-seeded Bears (6-7) will face third-seeded Fresno State at 9:30 a.m. in the consolation match.
Baylor opened with a 3-2 win in fences as Emma Fletcher, Savannah Hemby and Maddie Vorhies collected points.
Oklahoma State came back with a 3-1 win in reining before Baylor rallied with a 4-1 victory in flat riding as Fletcher, Caroline Fuller, Madi Mitchell and Vorhies scored points.