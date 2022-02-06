 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No.1 Oklahoma State equestrian tops Baylor
No.1 Oklahoma State equestrian tops Baylor

STILLWATER, Okla. -- The No. 1 Oklahoma State equestrian team took control in the second half to beat Baylor, 11-8, on Sunday afternoon at the Pedigo-Hull Equestrian Center.

Oklahoma State (5-1, 4-0) opened with a 3-2 win in fences. Baylor (4-4, 2-2) tied the meet by winning reining, 3-2, as Madaline Callaway, Jenna Meimerstorf and Andie Pratt recorded winning rides.

Oklahoma State came out strong in the second half with a 4-1 win in horsemanship. Flat riding ended in a 2-2 tie as Baylor's Caroline Fuller won most outstanding performer.

The Cowgirls swept both competitions against Baylor this season after winning 10-9 in the fall. The Bears return home to the Willis Family Equestrian Center on Saturday to host No. 8 TCU at 11 a.m.

