No. 1 seed Baylor headed to Fort Worth for NCAA regional

During the Scott Drew era, Baylor has played NCAA regionals all over the country in places like Washington, D.C., Providence, Jacksonville and Salt Lake City.

But this year, the Bears will open the NCAA tournament only 80 minutes from home.

The defending national champion Bears earned a No. 1 seed for the second straight year with the first two rounds set for Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

As the top seed in the East Region, the Bears will face No. 16 seed Norfolk State on Thursday in the first round with the winner playing the winner of No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette in the second round Saturday.

Fort Worth will be the closest NCAA regional site the Bears have ever played. They played 2010 Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games in Houston and the first two rounds of the 2014 tournament in San Antonio.

Best-case scenario for the Bears (26-6) would have been a road through San Antonio in the South Region. As the top seed in the East, the Bears will play in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center on March 25 if they make the Sweet 16 with the Elite Eight set for March 27.

The Final Four will be played in New Orleans on April 2 and 4.

A longer Big 12 tournament run might have given the Bears the No. 1 seed in the South. But after five straight wins to earn a co-share of the Big 12 regular season title with Kansas, the Bears dropped a 72-67 decision to Oklahoma in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals Thursday night in Kansas City.

Gonzaga earned the No. 1 overall seed in the West Region while Arizona notched the top seed in the South and Kansas in the Midwest.

Baylor’s overall resume that included a 10-5 record against Quad 1 teams went a long way toward a No. 1 seed.

Six Big 12 teams earned NCAA tournament bids, including Baylor, Kansas, No. 3 seed Texas Tech, No. 6 Texas, No. 9 TCU and No. 11 Iowa State.

