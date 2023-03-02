No. 8 Baylor pushed No. 1 SMU to the brink on Thursday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center, but ultimately came up short, 10-8.

The Bears (5-7) won seven of the 10 second-half points to rally from a 7-1 deficit, but couldn’t complete the Senior Day comeback against the Mustangs (9-1).

The Mustangs swept fences 3-0 and took horsemanship by a 4-1 score. After the break, Baylor grabbed a 4-1 win in flat riding and a 3-2 win in reining.

Baylor jumping seat senior Maddie Vorhies scored an 87 in flat riding to earn her first Most Outstanding Performer award of the season, while reining senior Andie Pratt notched a 74 on the way to her second MOP of the year.

Baylor will conclude the regular season against TCU in Fort Worth at 11 a.m. Saturday.