No. 1 SMU romps past Baylor equestrian

DALLAS — The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team's road struggles continued as No. 1 SMU rolled to a 13-6 win on Friday at the Dallas Equestrian Center.

The Bears (1-4) have dropped all four road competitions as their only win was at home against then-No. 1 TCU two weeks ago at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

The matchup was tied 5-5 after the first two events as Baylor grabbed a 3-2 win in fences before SMU came back with a 3-2 win in horsemanship. However, the Mustangs (2-0) dominated the second half by taking a 4-1 win in flat riding and a 4-0 win in reining.

Baylor freshman Lauren Reid picked up her first career Most Outstanding Performer honor in fences after scoring a meet-high 85.