No. 1 Sooners present daunting task for Baylor softball team

Baylor isn’t going into this weekend’s three-game series against No. 1 Oklahoma intimidated by the Sooners’ mind-boggling 70 homers and their 26-0 record.

Just thinking about fifth-year slugger Jocelyn Alo’s NCAA record 102 career homers is enough to scare most teams.

Though overwhelming underdogs, the Bears hope to hand the Sooners their first loss of the season when they play at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Marita Hynes Field in Norman.

Interestingly, this will be only Oklahoma’s second home game of the season after playing in four tournaments. Saturday’s game is set for 2 p.m. and Sunday's finale will be at noon.

“We're going to go up there expecting to win, make no mistake about that,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. "So obviously if you knock off the No. 1 team in the country that's success. But if you go up there with that being your only goal in mind, then you're setting yourself up for failure and you walk away not becoming a better team.”

The Bears (17-10) will approach the series with smaller goals with hopes of working toward bigger goals.

“We're going to try to win innings,” Moore said. “We're going to try to face three batters per inning with our pitchers, first pitch strikes percentage around 60 to 70 percent.”

Hitting .540 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs, Alo is the most feared hitter in the country. But it will be difficult for Baylor’s pitchers to work around her because Oklahoma’s lineup is filled great hitters.

Taylon Snow is batting .500 while Kinzie Hansen is hitting .429. The Sooners have four batters who have slugged more homers than Baylor’s eight team total. Besides Alo, Tiare Jennings is batting .400 with 10 homers and 28 RBIs, Grace Lyons is hitting .420 with nine homers and 25 RBIs, and Lynnsie Elam is hitting .457 with nine homers and 24 RBIs.

The Bears have already played Oklahoma once in a nonconference game March 10 in the Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu. With Jennings blasting a three-run homer in an eight-run second inning, the Sooners run-ruled Baylor, 12-3, in five innings.

“We did see OU in Hawaii, so we kind of know what to expect and they know what to expect from us too,” said Baylor outfielder Taylor Strain. “We’re a scrappy team and obviously we’re not projected to come out on top. But I wouldn’t doubt our team. We’re fighters and we know we can hit against them. We can get the job done, I know we can.”

Moore plans to start hard-throwing Dariana Orme (6-6, 3.38 ERA) in the first game, but the Bears will have their bullpen available. Freshman Kaci West has been Baylor’s most consistent pitcher with a 4-1 record and a 2.79 ERA while Aliyah Binford is 5-2 with a 3.77 ERA.

Baylor’s hitting has been solid as McKenzie Wilson has team highs with a .432 batting average, 20 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. Emily Hott is hitting .377, Sydney Collazos .355 and Binford .350.

Oklahoma’s top pitcher has been Jordy Bahl with an 11-0 record, an 0.76 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 64.2 innings. Nicole May (8-0, 1.11 ERA) and Hope Trautwein (7-0, 0.17 ERA) have also been outstanding.

“Undefeated, No. 1 in the country, no weaknesses in their lineup that we’ve been able to find,” Moore said. “So obviously, the task ahead of us is daunting, but we’ve already got a look at them in Hawaii. So we’ve seen them one time and did a few things that we can hopefully build on and try to compete a little bit more this time.”

