No. 1 Sooners stomp Baylor softball, 12-3

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Tiare Jennings blasted a three-run homer to spark an eight-run second inning as No. 1 Oklahoma romped to a 12-3 win over Baylor on Thursday night in the Rainbow Wahine Classic.

Jocelyn Alo hit a three-run double in the second inning as the Sooners (17-0) run-ruled the Bears (12-8) in five innings.

Baylor scored three third-inning runs as Emily Hott hit a run-scoring triple. Nicole May (6-0) allowed three hits and three runs in three innings to get the win for the Sooners while Dariana Orme (3-5) was the losing pitcher for the Bears.

Baylor will conclude the tournament against California at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Bears dropped a 7-6 decision to Cal in Wednesday's tournament opener.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.