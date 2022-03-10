 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No. 1 Sooners stomp Baylor softball, 12-3

  • 0

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Tiare Jennings blasted a three-run homer to spark an eight-run second inning as No. 1 Oklahoma romped to a 12-3 win over Baylor on Thursday night in the Rainbow Wahine Classic.

Jocelyn Alo hit a three-run double in the second inning as the Sooners (17-0) run-ruled the Bears (12-8) in five innings.

Baylor scored three third-inning runs as Emily Hott hit a run-scoring triple. Nicole May (6-0) allowed three hits and three runs in three innings to get the win for the Sooners while Dariana Orme (3-5) was the losing pitcher for the Bears.

Baylor will conclude the tournament against California at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Bears dropped a 7-6 decision to Cal in Wednesday's tournament opener.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic withdraws from U.S. events due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert