No. 1 Texas fends off sturdy effort from No. 15 Baylor, 3-1

AUSTIN — The 15th-ranked Baylor volleyball team gave it a go, but Gregory Gymnasium remains a no-go.

A trio of Longhorns recorded double-digit kill efforts and No. 1 Texas took down Baylor, 25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, on Saturday night. The Longhorns improved to 89-4 all-time against the Bears, including 46-0 in Austin.

Still, Baylor (22-6, 11-4) had its chances and played well in the defeat. The Bears outblocked the Longhorns, 9-8, and delivered more service aces, 9-6. But Texas (21-1, 14-1) finished its attacks at a .299 clip, led by 16 kills from Madisen Skinner. Logan Eggleston and Molly Phillips picked up 14 kills apiece.

Elise McGhee led the way with 15 kills for Baylor, while Lauren Harrison added 11 and Allie Sczech contributed 10. Kara McGhee led the net play with six blocks.

Baylor will close out the regular season at home against Kansas State on Nov. 26.