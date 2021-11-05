No. 1 Texas volleyball sweeps No. 10 Baylor

With All-Americans Logan Eggleston and Brionne Butler attacking up front, No. 1 Texas rarely has an off night.
Though No. 10 Baylor challenged in every set, the Bears couldn’t stop a hot Texas offense that hit .405 and collected 10 service aces in a three-set sweep before a season-high crowd of 3,520 Friday night at the Ferrell Center.
After opening with a 25-20 win in the first set, the Longhorns squeezed out 25-23 and 26-24 wins in the final two sets to stay unbeaten at 18-0 overall and 9-0 in the Big 12.
“Texas is good for a reason,” said Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre. “They got a lot of weapons. We slowed them down at times, but not consistently enough. At the highest level, the margins are just really thin, and we lost two sets by two points.”
The Bears (13-5, 7-2) hope to avenge the loss when they face the Longhorns again at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center. But they know they need to attack more effectively after hitting .274 Friday night.
“The first set we’re hitting .300, and if we can keep that .300 the rest of the match or the last five points, we’re probably pulling away and it’s a different story,” McGuyre said. “I learned some good things about our team tonight that has me super excited about the future, and what we can do and accomplish. We played some good volleyball against a great team, but we know we have better volleyball ahead of us.”
Eggleston was the catalyst for the Longhorns as she collected a team-high 13 kills and hit .393. But Butler was even more efficient as she hit .500 with seven kills while Asjia O’Neal hit .353 and finished with nine kills.
Avery Skinner, who was on the Kentucky team that beat Texas for the 2020 national championship, enjoyed a good night as she led the Bears with 14 kills and hit .423.
"I think especially in the games when you know the block is going to be big, you can’t be scared or otherwise things aren’t going to go your way,” Skinner said. “So I was going to swing as hard as I can, and Hannah (Sedwick) was setting me the ball in the right places. It helps when we’re getting good digs and we’re passing well and she’s able to feed the ball."
But Yossiana Pressley struggled with a .143 hitting percentage as she finished with nine kills. It was difficult hitting over Texas’ big front line, and she hopes to attack more accurately in the rematch.
“It’s definitely different than most teams, because they have girls like Brionne Butler who’s 6-5,” Pressley said. “But I think going into tomorrow, we just need to be a little more dynamic with our swings.”
The first set went back in fourth before Melanie Parra nailed a pair of late aces to extend Texas’ lead. Skinner collected seven kills and Pressley six in the first set, but the Bears couldn’t overcome the Longhorns’ balance up front that led to a .414 hitting percentage.
The second set was even more hotly contested as Baylor pulled into a 23-23 tie when Lauren Harrison nailed a kill. But Texas finished strong again when Eggleston drilled the ball over the net for a kill and Butler and Jhenna Gabriel blocked a Pressley shot for the 25-23 win.
After Baylor opened the third set with three straight points, the Longhorns charged back. It went back and fourth until Eggleston and O’Neal came through again with the final two points in the 26-24 win to complete the match.
“You know .400 is the new .300 in our game,” McGuyre said. “So obviously if you hit .400 you’re going to win matches. Normally the high .300s is going to give you a good shot. We’re not disruptive enough with our defense. Our opponent hitting percentage on the season is something we’ve got to keep working on and bring down. That really is one of Texas’ strengths.”
The Baylor players were thrilled to play in front of a large, vocal crowd.
“I think the fans really helped us,” Harrison said. “It was a fun environment to play in, and we definitely fed off the energy.”