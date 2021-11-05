No. 1 Texas volleyball sweeps No. 10 Baylor

Eggleston was the catalyst for the Longhorns as she collected a team-high 13 kills and hit .393. But Butler was even more efficient as she hit .500 with seven kills while Asjia O’Neal hit .353 and finished with nine kills.

Avery Skinner, who was on the Kentucky team that beat Texas for the 2020 national championship, enjoyed a good night as she led the Bears with 14 kills and hit .423.

"I think especially in the games when you know the block is going to be big, you can’t be scared or otherwise things aren’t going to go your way,” Skinner said. “So I was going to swing as hard as I can, and Hannah (Sedwick) was setting me the ball in the right places. It helps when we’re getting good digs and we’re passing well and she’s able to feed the ball."

But Yossiana Pressley struggled with a .143 hitting percentage as she finished with nine kills. It was difficult hitting over Texas’ big front line, and she hopes to attack more accurately in the rematch.

“It’s definitely different than most teams, because they have girls like Brionne Butler who’s 6-5,” Pressley said. “But I think going into tomorrow, we just need to be a little more dynamic with our swings.”