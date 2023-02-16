It’s debatable, but there’s likely no other opponent Baylor men’s tennis knows better than conference rival TCU.

Having already faced the third-ranked Horned Frogs (8-0) last Wednesday, the 10th-ranked Bears (5-5) will have a rematch on Friday morning to open the ITA National Indoor Championship at 9 a.m. at the XC Tennis Village in Chicago.

“It’s certainly a great opportunity for us, given the schedule that we’ve had already,” said head coach Michael Woodson. “To this point, they’re really going to be no surprises for us as far as what the level is, what our level is in comparison and how we can best be prepared to have success. And so it’s always fun to be able to play one of our biggest rivals.”

It’ll be the ninth meeting between the two squads since the beginning of 2021, with Baylor having won five of the match-ups including the 2022 Big 12 Championship final. TCU was victorious in the most recent contest, beating the Bears 4-1.

Baylor junior Tadeas Paroulek picked up the lone point for the Bears, defeating TCU freshman Jack Pinnington 6-3, 6-4 on court two. Baylor also also saw informative performances out of freshmen Zsombor Velcz ad Ethan Muza who split sets against Sander Jong and Lui Maxted.

“Looking at the initial lineups, I really like what I see,” Woodson noted of the next match. “We’re going to get a couple of rematches but there will be some things that will be different and I think that’s a good thing for our team. There’s no one on their team that we don’t know very well and there are no matchups that we don’t feel are unwinnable.”

The third-seeded Horned Frogs enter the weekend looking to defend their 2022 national indoor title having beat 12th-seeded Tennessee in the final. Baylor will be making its 20th appearance in the tournament, falling to Tennessee after knocking off Ole Miss and second-seeded Kentucky.

The Bears have played a gauntlet of a schedule thus far with all five of their losses coming to ranked opponents. But despite their most recent loss to No. 1 Ohio State, the top-seed of the tournament, Woodson said he felt positive about where the team is going, seeing the struggles coming from lack of experience and not lack of talent.

Ranked No. 117, Paroulek has compiled a 6-1 singles record at No. 1 and No. 2, including a three-set comeback over 18th-ranked Arizona State’s No.22 Jonas Ziverts.

“Teddy has done a fantastic job and is certainly, I think, plugging that hole at No. 1 singles,” Woodson said. “A couple of our freshmen, Z (Zsombor) and Luc (Koenig), are stepping up and starting to play some really good tennis, and Juampi (Grassi Mazzuchi) is finding his range. So, with Finn (Bass) getting healthy, I feel like we’re putting together a strong lineup. It’s just a matter of time where we have all six guys or all nine spots clicking, we’re going to have some real success.”

Fifth-year senior Finn Bass, ranked No. 44, is expected to return this weekend after missing the last couple of matches following some discomfort in his abdomen. Woodson assured it wasn’t really serious but they felt it was better in the long term to take him out of the lineup for the week.

“I think we’re in a good spot with him now,” Woodson said. “I’m optimistic for Friday.”

Where Baylor has been hit the hardest is on the doubles court. The Bears are usually undefeated when they pick up the doubles point but have lost every match in which they didn’t win in doubles

Paroulek and Velcz are 6-0 as a pair while ninth-ranked Bass and Mazzuchi are 2-3. Baylor has had at least eight different combinations on the court so far as they continue to figure out what works best.

“It’s been hard to find comfortability in doubles teams,” Woodson said. “We have two elite doubles teams and with Finn out it’s really thrown us off. Teddy and Z continue to play incredibly well, haven’t lost all year, but what we do with that third position or what we do when one of those four guys are out, I honestly don’t have the answer. We’re working hard on it but we just haven’t been able to crack the code.”

Depending on Friday morning’s results, Baylor will face either sixth-seeded South Carolina or 11th-seeded Georgia, being guaranteed three matches this weekend.

Cracked Racquets will have commentated coverage of the tournament on their YouTube channel and court feeds will be available on Track Tennis.