No. 10 Baylor volleyball opens with top-10 win over Gophers

MADISON, Wis. — Consider the first test passed for the Baylor volleyball team.

The 10th-ranked Bears showed a lot of grit in taking down No. 7 Minnesota, 26-24, 16-25, 25-17, 28-26, in the season opener on Friday night at UW Field House.

Baylor (1-0) will challenge itself with five top 10 teams in its first six matches, all on the road. But the Bears got off to a strong start by taking down the Gophers (0-1), twice winning sets in extra points.

Yossiana Pressley turned in a double-double with 19 kills and 16 digs, while Marieke van der Mark chipped in 14 kills. New addition Avery Skinner contributed eight kills and 13 digs, while setter Hannah Sedwick also had a double-double with 46 assists and 10 digs.

Shanel Bramschreiber tied Pressley with a team-high 16 digs.

Baylor will be back at it again on Saturday against No. 2 Wisconsin.