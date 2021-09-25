No. 10 Baylor volleyball spurns Kansas State, 3-0

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Avery Skinner’s monster performance helped the 10th-ranked Baylor volleyball team to a sweep of Kansas State, 25-16, 25-21, 25-17, in their Big 12 opener on Saturday night.

Skinner, a senior grad transfer from NCAA champion Kentucky, powered 17 kills for Baylor on .467 hitting. She also chipped in eight digs and three blocks.

Yossiana Pressley added 16 kills with a .406 hitting percentage for Baylor (6-3 overall, 1-0 in Big 12). Hannah Sedwick delivered 32 assists and nine digs.

The win by Baylor snapped an eight-game winning streak for K-State (9-3, 0-1).

The teams will meet again on Sunday.