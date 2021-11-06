No. 10 Baylor volleyball upends No. 1 Texas in four sets

Now that’s the way you bounce back.

Behind 24 kills from senior All-American Yossiana Pressley, the 10th-ranked Baylor volleyball team handed No. 1 Texas its first loss of the season, beating the Longhorns, 25-23, 18-25, 25-20, 32-30, on Saturday night at the Ferrell Center.

Wins against Texas are hard to come by, especially this particularly talented Longhorn team that looks like one of the prohibitive favorites for the NCAA championship. But Baylor played a potent game, hitting .281 for the match and .474 in the decisive fourth set.

Pressley looked like a player on a mission, as the Bears fed her 53 times for attack on the night. She hit .302 in sending Baylor to just its fourth all-time win over Texas (18-1 overall, 9-1 Big 12).

Hannah Sedwick had a double-double with 41 assists and 13 digs for the Bears (14-5, 8-2), and also served up three aces. Avery Skinner and Lauren Harrison banged out nine kills apiece.

Logan Eggleston supplied 23 kills in the losing effort for Texas.

Baylor will return to action next Friday and Saturday at TCU.