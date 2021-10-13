No. 11 Baylor volleyball hosts Kansas in Big 12 twinbill

Following a bye weekend, the 11th-ranked Baylor volleyball team will return to Big 12 play on Thursday and Friday against Kansas at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears (9-4 overall, 3-1 Big 12) last played Oct. 6, sweeping North Texas in Denton. Though Yossiana Pressley tops Baylor in kills on the season, Avery Skinner has displayed the hot hand of late, with 67 kills on .350 hitting in her last three matches. Skinner stands just nine kills away for 1,000 for her career, which included four seasons at Kentucky prior to this one at Baylor.

Kansas enters this Big 12 clash with an 11-6 overall record and 3-3 Big 12 mark. The Jayhawks are led by Jenny Mosser, who has 195 kills on the season.

Thursday’s match will be televised by ESPN Plus and Friday’s on ESPNU, with John Morris and Katie Staiger Smith on the call.