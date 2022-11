The No. 11 Baylor volleyball team will take aim at its sixth straight Big 12 win when it hosts Kansas at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Bears (20-4, 9-2) are 11-1 at the Ferrell Center this season. They’ll be looking for the series sweep over the Jayhawks (16-7, 6-5) after winning in five sets on Oct. 1 in Lawrence, Kan.

Lauren Harrison blasted 22 kills in that one and Averi Carlson registered 52 assists.

Baylor has already recorded season sweeps of Oklahoma, West Virginia and Texas Tech.