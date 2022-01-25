No. 11 Baylor women try to keep train a-rollin' in Lubbock

Coming off of its first win over a ranked opponent this season, it’s easy to see that the Baylor women’s basketball team is gaining momentum.

Like a steam engine, though, the Bears have to keep shoveling coal into the firebox. Only winning can fuel a journey to the top of the standings.

“I feel like we’re on a high right now, but I hope we don’t get too high on that high,” Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith said. “We’ve still got to maintain that good mental state. We still have a lot of games to be played, so we can’t get too excited just winning two games. We still have 15, 16 left.”

Eleventh-ranked Baylor (13-4, 3-2 Big 12) is actually on a three-game winning streak that took the 11-time defending Big 12 champions from the bottom of the conference standings to the upper middle of the pack.

Going into this week’s slate of games, Baylor is tied in the loss column with four other Big 12 teams that have lost two games. No. 13 Iowa State, No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 25 Kansas State are each 5-2 and a game ahead of the Bears in the standings. But Baylor’s health and safety pause earlier this month, which caused two home games to be postponed, clouds the true picture of the conference race at this point.