No. 13 Michigan outlasts No. 5 Bears in overtime, 74-68

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — This time Michigan had the answers in overtime.
Almost nine months since Baylor and Michigan went to overtime in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, the No. 5 Bears and No. 13 Wolverines did it again at the Naismith Women’s Challenge.
Michigan’s Leigha Brown and Maddie Nolan hit key baskets midway through the extra period, vaulting the Wolverines to a 74-68 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Mohegan Sun Arena.
The game was part of a women’s college basketball doubleheader with the WNBA Draft lottery being broadcast between the Baylor-Michigan game and the nightcap pitting Connecticut versus Louisville.
Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, projected by ESPN last week to be the No. 2 pick in the draft, showed up for the spotlight. Smith scored 21 points with 14 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Bears.
But Michigan’s Brown was the difference-maker as she scored 25, including six crucial points in overtime. The Wolverines won OT, 15-9. Brown scored 23 when her team lost to Baylor in the Sweet 16, 78-75, on March 27 at the Alamodome.
Michigan (11-1) earned the first victory over a top-five-ranked opponent in program history.
Meanwhile, the Bears (9-2) are still looking for their first win against a ranked opponent this season. Baylor lost at No. 3 Maryland on Nov. 21.
The Wolverines built a 10-point lead in the third quarter when star forward Naz Hillmon had a put back and added a free throw with 5:03 left in the period.
HIllmon finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds and led Michigan as it scored 29 second-chance points. The Wolverines outrebounded Baylor, 50-35.
“I thought we got out-toughed and the difference was the second-chance points — their physicality on the glass,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “Obviously we’re small, especially at the guard position. I thought as the game went on we did better at that, but I think that was the biggest difference. It was play good defense for 25 seconds. They throw up a bad shot and end up with a put back or a kickout.”
But the Bears showed grit in battling back from the third-quarter deficit.
Baylor guard Jordan Lewis scored seven straight points at the end of the third quarter to cut Michigan’s lead to 45-43 going to the fourth quarter.
The Bears tied the game early in the fourth quarter on a jumper by Sarah Andrews, who played a big role in the final 10 minutes.
Andrews made a pair of 3-pointers a minute apart, tying the game on both occasions. Her second trey knotted the game at 53 with 6:29 left in regulation.
Andrews also had a fast break layup that boosted Baylor into a 59-56 advantage with 1:40 remaining in the fourth quarter.
But Michigan’s Emily Kiser scored on a second-chance layup to tie the game at 59 with 39 seconds remaining in regulation and that would be the score at the end of the fourth quarter.
The Wolverines led by two in the final minute of overtime when Smith got a shot attempt from inside 10 feet that bounced off the rim.
Michigan then made four of four free throws in the final 11 seconds for the final margin.
Michigan used an 8-0 run to swing into the lead late in the second quarter. Brown made a pair of free throws that gave the Wolverines a 31-25 advantage with 2:11 remaining before halftime.
Baylor bounced back as Ja’Mee Asberry and Lewis made jumpers on back-to-back possessions. However, Michigan still led 33-29 at the break after Laila Phelia’s second-chance bucket.
Smith led the Bears with eight points and six rebounds in the first half. Brown scored nine to pace the Wolverines as they went to intermission with the lead.