No. 13 Michigan outlasts No. 5 Bears in overtime, 74-68

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — This time Michigan had the answers in overtime.

Almost nine months since Baylor and Michigan went to overtime in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, the No. 5 Bears and No. 13 Wolverines did it again at the Naismith Women’s Challenge.

Michigan’s Leigha Brown and Maddie Nolan hit key baskets midway through the extra period, vaulting the Wolverines to a 74-68 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The game was part of a women’s college basketball doubleheader with the WNBA Draft lottery being broadcast between the Baylor-Michigan game and the nightcap pitting Connecticut versus Louisville.

Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, projected by ESPN last week to be the No. 2 pick in the draft, showed up for the spotlight. Smith scored 21 points with 14 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Bears.

But Michigan’s Brown was the difference-maker as she scored 25, including six crucial points in overtime. The Wolverines won OT, 15-9. Brown scored 23 when her team lost to Baylor in the Sweet 16, 78-75, on March 27 at the Alamodome.

Michigan (11-1) earned the first victory over a top-five-ranked opponent in program history.