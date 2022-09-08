No. 15 Baylor fends off Rams, pockets sweep

A sweep is a sweep, no matter how close things unfolded.

The 15th-ranked Baylor picked up a sweep of Colorado State, 25-22, 25-19, 30-28, on Thursday despite having to work hard for each set victory. Nevertheless, it was a nice home opener and a nice start to the Baylor Invitational for the Bears (4-2).

Senior Kara McGhee approached a double-double, tallying nine kills and eight blocks. Riley Simpson tied McGhee for the team lead in kills with nine, while transfer Mallory Talbert picked up six kills in six swings (a 1.000 hitting percentage) with four blocks. Lauren Harrison overcame eight hitting errors to finish with eight kills and nine digs.

The visiting Rams (4-3) were headed up by Annie Sullivan’s nine kills.

Baylor will take Friday off before playing two matches Saturday, against Arizona State at 11:30 a.m. and versus Evansville at 7 p.m.