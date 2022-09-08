 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

No. 15 Baylor fends off Rams, pockets sweep

  • 0
Baylor volleyball

Baylor opened up its home tournament with a sweep of Colorado State Thursday.

 Baylor athletics

A sweep is a sweep, no matter how close things unfolded.

The 15th-ranked Baylor picked up a sweep of Colorado State, 25-22, 25-19, 30-28, on Thursday despite having to work hard for each set victory. Nevertheless, it was a nice home opener and a nice start to the Baylor Invitational for the Bears (4-2).

Senior Kara McGhee approached a double-double, tallying nine kills and eight blocks. Riley Simpson tied McGhee for the team lead in kills with nine, while transfer Mallory Talbert picked up six kills in six swings (a 1.000 hitting percentage) with four blocks. Lauren Harrison overcame eight hitting errors to finish with eight kills and nine digs.

The visiting Rams (4-3) were headed up by Annie Sullivan’s nine kills.

Baylor will take Friday off before playing two matches Saturday, against Arizona State at 11:30 a.m. and versus Evansville at 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA legend Sue Bird retires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert