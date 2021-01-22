No. 15 Baylor men's tennis facing Michigan in Kickoff Weekend event

The Baylor men’s tennis team will face Michigan in the opening round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The 15th-ranked Bears are part of a high-profile opening weekend pod that features four teams all ranked in the top 25 in the nation. Host Michigan is the highest ranked team at the site at No. 4 in the country. The other first-round matchup features No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 21 Pepperdine.

Baylor is 4-0 on the season after a doubleheader sweep of SMU on Monday and wins over Abilene Christian and Lamar last Saturday.

“SMU was a tougher test than Abilene and Lamar and I think obviously Michigan is going to be a much tougher test than that,” Baylor interim coach Michael Woodson said. “We struck the balance properly and all the guys got exactly what they needed.”

The winner of the four-team tournament at Michigan will advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship, Feb. 12-14 in Champaign, Ill.