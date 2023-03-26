STILLWATER, Okla. — The Baylor baseball team was swept by Oklahoma State in a 13-2 run-rule loss Sunday afternoon at O'Brate Stadium.

Cowboys centerfielder Brennan Holt sent the Bears (9-15, 2-4) home early with a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh. OSU starter Juaron Watts-Brown (3-1) held the Baylor bats at bay for six innings, giving up two runs, both earned, on four hits and three walks while striking out 13 in 103 pitches.

Making his first Sunday start of the season in just his fourth appearance, Will Rigney (2-1) took the loss, allowing a two-run homer to Carson Benge in the third to exit the game after 54 pitches in 2.1 innings, giving up five hits and two walks.

Cam Caley took over to get the Bears out of the third. OSU (20-5, 4-2) tacked on three runs in the fifth and three runs in the sixth to widen the gap. After a pair of walks, back-to-back doubles by Benge and Colin Brueggemann.

Baylor managed to avoid the shutout with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh. Cole Posey led off with a walk and advanced to third on a double by John Ceccoli then scored on a single by Cortlan Castle.

Kolby Branch extended his on-base streak to 24, reaching on a fielder's choice RBI to score Ceccoli. Hunter Teplanszky grounded out into a double play to end Baylor's rally.

Benge kicked off the bottom of the seventh with a double to right and advanced on a wild pitch then scored on a single by Brueggemann. Hits by Marcus Brown and Chase Adkinson loaded the bases, prompting a pitching change by Baylor.

Ethan Calder relieved Cole Stasio, who had taken over for Caley in the sixth. Holt ended the game on an 0-1 pitch, driving a bomb to right field for the grand slam.

Baylor will return home for a midweek against Abilene Christian at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before getting back on the road for a three-game series against Kansas.