No. 16 Arkansas' free shots sink No. 4 Lady Bears

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The fourth-ranked Baylor Lady Bears’ attempt to erase a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit was thwarted as No. 16 Arkansas repeatedly walked to the free-throw line and hit shots.
Razorback guards Amber Ramirez and Chelsea Dungee combined for 45 points and Arkansas made 30 of 39 free throws to claim an 83-78 victory over Baylor on Sunday evening at Bud Walton Arena.
Arkansas (5-1) shot 21 more free throws than the Lady Bears (2-1), who went 12 of 18 from the stripe. The Razorbacks, helped by a few late free throws as Baylor attempted to extend the game by fouling, made 14 of 18 foul shots in the fourth quarter alone.
The Razorbacks didn’t make their usual high quota of 3-point shots, but they scored 32 points in the paint, mostly from guards driving into the lane.
“It’s the difference in the ball game,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “There are three things that style of offense wants to do. They want to shoot threes, get to the foul line and score layups. They did two out of the three against us very well tonight.”
Guard DiJonai Carrington scored 24 points to lead three Lady Bears in double digits. Forward NaLyssa Smith finished with 16 and Moon Ursin had 14.
But Carrington was also one of three Lady Bears who fouled out. Forward Queen Egbo played just 11 minutes as she fouled out with 59 seconds gone from the fourth quarter.
“I’ve needed to step up since I got here,” Carrington said. “I think today I just finally flipped the switch in my head. I still would like to contribute like that on offense even when Queen is in the game. We need her in the game.”
Dungee led the charge for Arkansas as she repeatedly drove toward the baseline and drew body fouls from her defender. She hit 5 of 6 crucial free throws in the fourth quarter that helped the Razorbacks fend off a Baylor comeback.
Earlier in the second half, Baylor used a 12-2 run to take a 54-49 advantage. Carrington capped it as she made a fast-break layup with an assist from DiDi Richards.
But the Razorbacks came back with a 13-0 surge to grab a lead they would not relinquish.
Ramirez hit a 3-pointer 19 seconds into the fourth quarter that gave Arkansas a 10-point edge. From that point forward, the Lady Bears were trying to chip away on the Razorbacks home court.
Carrington had two inside baskets and Smith hit a jumper during a 6-1 mini run that clipped the Arkansas lead to 78-76 with 3:06 left. But Dungee made two free throws on the Razorbacks’ next trip down the floor.
Smith finished a fast break with 29 seconds remaining that pulled the Lady Bears within a basket once again at 80-78. But it would be the Lady Bears’ final points.
“I’m not in there just going nuts and crazy. You’ve got to understand the flow of the game,” Mulkey said. “We played hard, you only lost by five. You had a chance to win the game. We just didn’t do it. We didn’t have enough poise and composure and experience to win today.”
Baylor trailed by five points early in the first quarter, but surged to a 15-11 lead when Moon Ursin hit a 3-pointer from the right side and Smith drove the length of the court for a layup.
However, foul trouble played a significant role in the first half as four of the Lady Bears starters finished the second quarter on the bench after picking up their second fouls.
Egbo, who scored 25 in a win over South Florida last time out, seemed to be getting into her offensive flow again as she had four points in the game’s first six minutes. But she was charged with her second foul with 4:13 left in the first quarter and spent the rest of the half on the bench.
Even with Richards sitting for the final three minutes of the second quarter, Baylor was able to keep Arkansas from stretching out a lead. Caitlin Bickle had a put back to tie at 36 with 1:39 left before the break.
Arkansas guard Amber Ramirez made a layup that boosted the Razorbacks to a 38-36 advantage that they took to halftime.
