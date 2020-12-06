No. 16 Arkansas' free shots sink No. 4 Lady Bears

“I’m not in there just going nuts and crazy. You’ve got to understand the flow of the game,” Mulkey said. “We played hard, you only lost by five. You had a chance to win the game. We just didn’t do it. We didn’t have enough poise and composure and experience to win today.”

Baylor trailed by five points early in the first quarter, but surged to a 15-11 lead when Moon Ursin hit a 3-pointer from the right side and Smith drove the length of the court for a layup.

However, foul trouble played a significant role in the first half as four of the Lady Bears starters finished the second quarter on the bench after picking up their second fouls.

Egbo, who scored 25 in a win over South Florida last time out, seemed to be getting into her offensive flow again as she had four points in the game’s first six minutes. But she was charged with her second foul with 4:13 left in the first quarter and spent the rest of the half on the bench.

Even with Richards sitting for the final three minutes of the second quarter, Baylor was able to keep Arkansas from stretching out a lead. Caitlin Bickle had a put back to tie at 36 with 1:39 left before the break.

Arkansas guard Amber Ramirez made a layup that boosted the Razorbacks to a 38-36 advantage that they took to halftime.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.