With three players pocketing double-digit kills, the 16th-ranked Baylor volleyball team secured its first win of the year, defeating No. 18 Rice, 25-13, 25-14, 24-26, 25-23, on Friday night at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor (1-2) may have missed a chance on the sweep, but the BU defense came to play, limiting Rice (2-2) to an attacking percentage of just .007 while recording 15 blocks.

Elise McGhee had 13 kills and four blocks for the Bears. Freshman Kyndal Stowers reached double-digit kills for the third straight match with 11, while Manuela Bibinbe tallied a career-high 10.

BU setter Averi Carlson affected the game in myriad ways, delivering 30 assists and 15 digs for a double-double while also dropping in a service ace and assisting on a pair of blocks.

Rice was headed up by Danyle Courtley’s 16 kills on .314 hitting. But no other Owl had more than five kills.

Baylor will be back on the court next Wednesday at SMU.