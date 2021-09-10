No. 17 Baylor volleyball wrestles down No. 7 Gators, 3-1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Baylor’s 17th-ranked volleyball team gained steam as its match progressed, and the end result was a road win over a Top 10 opponent.

Yossiana Pressley, Lauren Harrison and Avery Skinner, all past All-Americans, combined for 45 kills as the Bears wrestled down the No. 7 Florida Gators, 27-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23, on Friday night. It was a big win for Baylor (2-4), which has yet to play a home match this season or a match against anyone not currently ranked in the Top 25.

Baylor progressively grew more efficient, improving from a .118 hitting percentage in the first set to .125 in the second, .267 in the third and .333 in the fourth.

Pressley topped BU with 17 kills to go with nine digs, while Skinner, a transfer from Kentucky, had a double-double with 16 kills and 10 digs. Harrison thumped 12 kills and chipped in five blocks. Hannah Sedwick assisted on 47 of BU’s putaways, and delivered nine digs as well.

Baylor limited the Gators (4-2) to .183 hitting on the night. The teams will meet again Saturday at 6 p.m. Central.