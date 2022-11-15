No. 17 Bears overcome Blackwell injury, rough shooting night to stave off SMU, 58-55

Baylor had already suffered one costly loss on the Ferrell Center floor earlier in the night. The Bears desperately wanted to ensure that they didn’t make it two.

Mission accomplished.

On a night when buckets just never came easy, the 17th-ranked Bears converted a few big ones in the clutch to survive SMU’s upset bid, 58-55, before a crowd of 3,839 Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.

But even in the wake of a hard-fought win, the Baylor players and coaches couldn’t help but turn a little somber and prayerful about Aijha Blackwell. With just over two minutes left in the first quarter, Blackwell crumpled to the court after fighting for a loose ball in traffic and clutched her knee in pain. She did not return to the game.

Baylor coach Nicki Collen said after the game she didn’t know how severe Blackwell’s injury might be, but she certainly hoped it wouldn’t be season-ending. Blackwell, a senior transfer from Missouri, was averaging a team-leading 20 points and 7.5 rebounds coming into the night.

“Just praying that Aijha is OK, to be honest with you, at this point, because she’s pretty good,” Collen said.

Even before Blackwell got hurt, Baylor found itself in an old-fashioned rumble. And that continued all the way to the fourth quarter, as the Bears (3-0) found themselves clinging to a 51-50 lead with 3:20 to go after the Mustangs’ Reagan Bradley scored on a putback.

Baylor shot just 32 percent on the night, and went more than six minutes without a field goal late in the game. But with the game on the line, the Bears stepped up and made the shots they needed to stave off SMU’s upset bid.

With 2:03 to play, freshman Bella Fontleroy broke the drought for the Bears when she flashed to the hoop and scored on an inbounds play, extending the BU lead to 53-50. Fonteroy wasn’t done, either. SMU’s Jasmine Smith buried an open 3-pointer for the Mustangs with 1:27 remaining, and SMU pulled within 55-53.

The next trip down the court, Baylor worked its offense as efficiently as it had all night and the ball ended up in Fontleroy’s hands in the corner. The freshman stepped up and swished in a huge 3-pointer, and Baylor was able to survive.

Collen knew it wasn’t pretty, and she acknowledged that a lot of fans might see the score and scratch their heads and wonder what happened to Baylor. But a win’s a win, the coach said, and she was impressed with the grit her team showed in the face of adversity.

“We have to be better,” Collen said. “When you go in and you have a Caitlin Bickle who isn’t playing and Aijha Blackwell isn’t playing and Dre Edwards isn’t playing, you’ve got two freshmen out on the floor. That team that was out there at the end of the game wasn’t the team that I thought I was going to be coaching late in a close game. I’m just proud of them. We found a way.”

Fontleroy, the reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Week, said that it felt so good when she connected on that clutch 3.

“Oh my gosh, you don’t understand,” said Fontleroy, who finished with five points and seven rebounds. “We practice shots like that all the time, that one more (pass), on the baseline drift, and I said, ‘I have to knock this down. I have to make this shot, and we have to get a defensive stop on the next possession.’ It felt really, really good.”

Chimed in her teammate Sarah Andrews, “Big shot, big shot!”

Give head coach Toyelle Wilson and SMU plenty of credit. Wearing their blue and red road uniforms, they kind of resembled the Detroit Pistons of the 1980s and early 90s. And like those Bad Boy Pistons, the Mustangs (1-2) successfully brought a hefty level of physicality to the proceedings. Essentially, they turned the paint into a mosh pit.

That made scoring come at a premium, as Baylor had to grind its way through. The Bears couldn’t blame it all on getting banged around, though, as they missed plenty of open layups and putbacks, and had stretches of cold shooting on open looks from the perimeter.

But at the same time, there’s something about pulling out a close win that makes everything better.

“I’m sure people are going to be frustrated with the score, and that’s OK,” Collen said. “Then when you look at the box score you might see why. But, winning by 25 is fun, but I love a good chess match. I’d prefer to not to have been in one tonight. But you see who’s not afraid in those moments. Maybe Bella is so young she doesn’t know she shouldn’t take that 3 in the corner late. I’m just glad she did and made it.”

Andrews led Baylor with 13 points in 31 minutes, overcoming a 4-for-12 shooting night. Like Collen, she welcomed the challenge of a close game rather than a 30-point blowout.

“It takes energy, effort and fight,” Andrews said. “Those are games I live for, honestly. Those are the best games, those are the games you remember. And they came out and played us hard, they never laid down. But, it took energy and us playing together to pull that one out.”

SMU’s Wilson, a former Baylor assistant under Kim Mulkey, expressed pride in her team for fighting and making it a game. She said that while it was a little weird standing at the visiting bench at the Ferrell Center, she enjoyed her return to Waco, save for the outcome.

“It was the first time I’ve been back since I was here, and it was just exciting to be able to compete back in here, see the banners up here,” Wilson said. “The people of Waco are amazing. I had to make sure I took our kids to George’s because I love that place. But, I love the people of Waco. They were welcoming, they’re like family. And everyone around here remembers me, so that means the world to me.”

Throughout the first half, Baylor’s offense looked discombobulated, as the Bears struggled to get good looks. (And, occasionally, to convert when they did, missing a few bunnies around the hoop.) But the 3-point shot proved to be the great separator. Baylor knocked down 5 of 10 from beyond the arc in the first half, giving itself a smidgen of wiggle room whenever SMU drew close.

Case in point: Despite trailing by nine after one quarter, SMU scratched back to within 22-21 at the 3:55 mark of the second quarter, following a 3-pointer from Chantae Embry and a driving bucket from Reagan Bradley.

Then on the next trip down, Jana Van Gytenbeek sank an open 3 for the Bears. A minute later, Andrews swished in her own trey on the kickout pass from Jaden Owens to push the lead back to seven at 28-21.

With 1:21 to play in the half, Andrews was hit on a runner and slid past the baseline. The junior guard immediately grabbed her ankle, but to Baylor fans’ relief she was able to jog off the court and then returned to the game in the second half. Owens also came up a little gimpy after a second-half tumble, but like Andrews she too stayed in the game.

From an injury perspective, it’s been a pretty rough season for the Bears. Yet they persevere.

“We went through last year and until Sarah hurt her hand we were pretty lucky. This year, when it rains, it pours, and it’s been pouring all fall. All fall,” Collen said.

Still, Baylor was able to pull it out. Ja’Mee Asberry shot just 4-for-12, including 2-of-9 from 3-point range, but ended up as Baylor’s second-leading scorer with 10 points. Freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs struggled with her shot and finished 1-for-9, but she led all players with 14 rebounds, a career high. Kendra Gillispie logged more minutes (22) than she normally would due to the injury to Blackwell, and contributed nine points and four boards.

For SMU, Chantae Embry had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead four Mustangs in double figures. Smith scored 12, Bradley added 11 and Savannah Wilkinson hit for 10.

Baylor’s first Top 25 test of the season comes Sunday, as the Bears will host No. 19 Maryland at 2 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.