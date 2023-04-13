ABILENE — Ana Watson drove in five runs, and the 18th-ranked Baylor softball team banged out 16 hits in a 15-6 run-rule win over Abilene Christian on Thursday.

Baylor (32-9) finished just three shy of its season-high hit total and matched its season-best run total.

The Bears hit the ground running with a six-run first inning. Watson smacked a two-run double to highlight that frame for Baylor. The Bears also displayed some sharp baserunning for the game, including a steal of home plate by Jensen Vienne.

Watson went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and her five RBIs. Amber Toven also homered for the Bears.

Rather than coming back to Waco, Baylor will just continue traveling west for its next Big 12 series, as the Bears face Texas Tech in a three-game set Friday through Sunday.