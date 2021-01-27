 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 18 Baylor softball faces challenging schedule
0 comments

No. 18 Baylor softball faces challenging schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

The No. 18 Baylor softball program announced a challenging schedule that includes nonconference games against No. 9 Louisiana, No. 15 Arizona State, No. 20 Mississippi State and No. 24 Missouri.

The Lady Bears also play a three-game Big 12 series against No. 4 Oklahoma April 9-11 at Getterman Stadium followed the next weekend with a three-game series at No. 10 Oklahoma State in Stillwater, April 16-18. Baylor will face No. 7 Texas in a three-game split series with the May 7 game in Austin and the May 8-9 games at Getterman Stadium.

After last season was cut short due to COVID-19, the Lady Bears will open the 2021 season Feb. 12-13 in Lafayette, La., where they will play two games apiece against Louisiana and Missouri State. Baylor will face Arizona State in Tempe on March 11.

Baylor will play its home opener against Texas-Arlington at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 before hosting the Getterman Classic Feb. 19-21, which includes a date against Missouri on Feb. 19. The Lone Star State Invitational Feb. 26-28 includes a game against Mississippi State on Feb. 28.

The Lady Bears will open Big 12 play against Texas Tech in Lubbock March 26-28.

2021 BAYLOR SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Feb 12 *Missouri State 12:30 pm

Feb 12 *Louisiana 6:30 pm

Feb 13 *at Missouri State 10 am

Feb 13 *at Louisiana 3 pm

Feb 17 UTA 6 pm

Feb 19 &Northwestern State 3pm

Feb 19 &Missouri 5 pm

Feb 20 &Prairie View A&M 5:30 pm

Feb 21 &TBD TBD

Feb 26 #Mississippi (DH) 1 pm

Feb 27 #UConn 2:30 pm

Feb 27 #Lamar 5 pm

Feb 28 #Mississippi State 11 am

Mar 6 %Tarleton State Noon

Mar 6 %at Louisiana Tech 2:30 pm

Mar 7 %at Louisiana Tech 11 am

Mar 7 %Tarleton State 1:30 pm

Mar 11 at Arizona State 6 pm

Mar 12 $Northern Illinois Noon

Mar 12 $Grand Canyon 5 pm

Mar 13 $Northern Illinois 2:30 pm

Mar 13 $Grand Canyon 4:30 pm

Mar 14 $UTEP 10 am

Mar 16 SFA 6 pm

Mar 20 Houston 2 pm

Mar 21 Houston 1 pm

Mar 23 at Sam Houston St. 6:30 pm

Mar 26 at Texas Tech 6:30 pm

Mar 27 at Texas Tech 2 pm

Mar 28 at Texas Tech 1 pm

Apr 1 at BYU 5:30 pm

Apr 2 at BYU (DH) 3 pm

Apr 6 ACU (DH) 5 pm

Apr 9 Oklahoma 6:30 pm

Apr 10 Oklahoma 2 pm

Apr 11 Oklahoma 1 pm

Apr 14 Texas State 6:30 pm

Apr 16 at Oklahoma St. 6:30 pm

Apr 17 at Oklahoma St. 2 pm

Apr 18 at Oklahoma St. Noon

Apr 21 Sam Houston St. 6 pm

Apr 23 at Iowa State 4 pm

Apr 24 at Iowa State 1 pm

Apr 25 at Iowa State Noon

Apr 28 at UTA 6 pm

Apr 30 Kansas 6:30 pm

May 1 Kansas 2 pm

May 2 Kansas Noon

May 7 at Texas 6:30 pm

May 8 Texas 6:30 pm

May 9 Texas 1 pm

*Louisiana Tournament in Lafayette.

&Getterman Classic: Feb. 20 semifinals at 3 and 5 pm, Feb. 21 consolation game at 10 a.m., championship at noon.

#Lone Star State Invitational at Getterman Stadium.

%Louisiana Tech Invitational in Ruston.

$Lopes Up Classic in Phoenix, Ariz.

Big 12 tournament May 14-15 in Oklahoma City.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 25 Voter Pod: Big 12 hoops talk, men and women, in our inaugural episode

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert