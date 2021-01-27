No. 18 Baylor softball faces challenging schedule

The No. 18 Baylor softball program announced a challenging schedule that includes nonconference games against No. 9 Louisiana, No. 15 Arizona State, No. 20 Mississippi State and No. 24 Missouri.

The Lady Bears also play a three-game Big 12 series against No. 4 Oklahoma April 9-11 at Getterman Stadium followed the next weekend with a three-game series at No. 10 Oklahoma State in Stillwater, April 16-18. Baylor will face No. 7 Texas in a three-game split series with the May 7 game in Austin and the May 8-9 games at Getterman Stadium.

After last season was cut short due to COVID-19, the Lady Bears will open the 2021 season Feb. 12-13 in Lafayette, La., where they will play two games apiece against Louisiana and Missouri State. Baylor will face Arizona State in Tempe on March 11.

Baylor will play its home opener against Texas-Arlington at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 before hosting the Getterman Classic Feb. 19-21, which includes a date against Missouri on Feb. 19. The Lone Star State Invitational Feb. 26-28 includes a game against Mississippi State on Feb. 28.

The Lady Bears will open Big 12 play against Texas Tech in Lubbock March 26-28.

