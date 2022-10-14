No. 18 Baylor volleyball striving for peak performance against top-ranked Longhorns

Oh, it’s Baylor-Texas volleyball week? Yeah, Ryan McGuyre can scratch that pregame pep talk off his to-do list.

No motivation is ever needed when the mighty Longhorns come to town.

Texas (13-0 overall, 5-0 Big 12), again ranked No. 1 nationally, always boasts one of the most dominant volleyball programs in all of the NCAA. That’s the case again this year, and that alone would be enough to get No. 18 Baylor (15-3, 4-1) jazzed for this one. But, naturally, there are plenty of other factors at play.

“One, it’s always been great volleyball,” McGuyre said. “When we’ve had matches here in Waco, it’s been No. 1 versus No. 2, or 2 versus No. 1. It’s been record-breaking crowds, the gym’s loud. The Longhorn fans travel, so now we’ve got people yelling at each other in the stands as we’re battling each other on the court. So, that part’s fun. But, then, the Big 12 championship is normally at stake in some of our matches.”

It’s too early in the Big 12 schedule to really label this the conference championship match. And yet McGuyre is right. In order to nudge their way into at least a share of the Big 12 title, these matches against UT are vital for the Bears.

As it has done against so many programs, Texas has dominated the series against Baylor historically, going 87-4 in 91 matches since 1974. But Baylor has won two of the past three meetings in Waco, including a four-set upending of the Horns last November that gave Texas its first loss of the season.

Though much of Baylor’s student body is out of town for fall break, there is no football game to contend with for Saturday’s volleyball showdown. The BU players are expecting a rollicking atmosphere, students or no students.

“I definitely think we get a big crowd for the Texas game,” said sophomore hitter Elise McGhee. “It’s obviously super fun and super exciting. Both my parents went to UT, so I’d grown up at a bunch of Texas games. Watching my sister (Kara) play them for two years (before I got here), it was always a super fun game. I think using that atmosphere and using that energy from the crowd will definitely help us play our best.”

Baylor tapped into its peak performance in a nonconference sweep of No. 22 Rice in Houston Wednesday. Both McGuyre and senior outside hitter Lauren Harrison called it the team’s all-around best match of the season. The Bears passed with precision and executed efficiently — hitting .318 for the match — but McGuyre also appreciated the way the hitters located the ball and hit to the right spots even when they weren’t in system.

“I think everything was flowing smoothly, our chemistry was good, we were in system with the setters,” Harrison said. “I think that’s, honestly, really important going into Texas, because that’s going to be a big factor into winning. It’s the perfect time to be trending in the right direction.”

Indeed, Baylor will likely to dial it up a couple more notches to try to knock off a Longhorn squad that has swept its past four matches since a five-set victory at Kansas on Sept. 21. Veteran All-American spiker Logan Eggleston, in her fifth year with the Horns, leads the Big 12 with 4.55 kills per set. And it’s not just Eggleston, either. The Horns are beefy in every area.

“What makes them unique is, I think, there’s not maybe one area of the game that we can maybe target and kind of blow up and exploit,” McGuyre said. “So, that just means we’ve got to be good to great in each area and not have a bad area in our game that maybe they exploit.”

Bear Facts

Baylor senior middle blocker Kara McGhee is the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, and tops the conference in both blocks (103) and hitting percentage (.441). … If the Bears are able to upset Texas, it would give them their first two-match winning streak in the history of the series. … This match has been designated as “Faith and Family Night” at the Ferrell Center, and McGuyre said they’ll host around 30 high school and club volleyball teams from around the area. It’s also a “White Out” game, with Baylor fans encouraged to wear white.