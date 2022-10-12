 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 18 Baylor volleyball swats No. 22 Rice for sweep

  • 0

HOUSTON — The 18th-ranked Baylor volleyball team notched a Top 25 sweep on Wednesday as it took down No. 22 Rice, 25-18, 25-22, 25-17.

It gives Baylor a four-match winning streak and goes down as the Bears’ 10th sweep of the season. Lauren Harrison had 12 kills and Elise McGhee chipped in 11 for the Bears (15-3), while Mallory Talbert showed some fierce service, dropping in three aces.

For Rice (15-2), Sahara Maruska tagged 11 kills. It was the Owls’ first home loss of the season.

Next up for Baylor is a home clash with No. 1-ranked Texas on Saturday.

