No. 18 Baylor women in process of fine-tuning as second game arrives

Even in a blowout win, a good coach will find things to nit-pick and areas where her team needs to improve.

Believe it or not, Nicki Collen didn’t have to look hard.

No. 18 Baylor showed enough flashes of blinding brilliance in its 88-50 season-opening win over Lamar Monday night that you might’ve thought the paparazzi had invaded the Ferrell Center. But there were also areas that still need a lot of fine-tuning, specifically in the realm of post defense.

After that win, Collen acknowledged that the Bears’ interior defense left something to be desired, but she also dug a little deeper into some of the reasons why that might be the case. It doesn’t help Baylor’s cause that senior Caitlin Bickle, who the coach declared the team’s best and smartest defender in the paint, and transfer forward Erika Porter are both currently sidelined with injuries.

“Some of it is just, you look at things you can be better at in general,” Collen said on Wednesday. “We’ve just been so limited with injuries. Even yesterday, you come off a game and you practice the next day, and I think we had seven suit up for practice yesterday.”

It’s a good thing Collen has a little more depth on her roster this year, given the bumps and bruises the Bears have experienced in the first few weeks of practice. It’s been a bit of a two-steps-forward, one-step-back type of navigation.

Entering Thursday’s second game against visiting Incarnate Word (1-0), Baylor could have a couple of players back who missed the opener against Lamar, including presumably junior guard Jana Van Gytenbeek, who was listed as day-to-day with a shoulder injury. But Baylor might also be without sharpshooting senior Ja’Mee Asberry, who fell on her elbow and has been limited the last couple of days.

No matter who’s on the court, Baylor knows it must get tougher inside. Lamar’s frontcourt players often carved out deep position in the paint and turned and scored with ease.

“We focused on deep seals in the post area (in practice), so we were trying to make sure we focused on being up the line and being physical and not letting them duck in and have the easy seal inside,” said sophomore forward Kendra Gillispie, who earned praise from Collen for her physicality and energy off the bench in the win over the Cardinals.

Another area where Collen wants to see her team drastically improve is when the opponent is taking the ball out underneath its own basket.

“I think the area we were probably the most disappointed in, big picture-wise in Game 1, was our baseline out-of-bounds defense,” Collen said. “And offense, to be quite frank. So, we really dialed in and worked on baseline out of bounds, and put them in different actions that we’re going to see over and over this season.”

You might be able to chalk up some of the Game 1 breakdowns to the fact that, well, it’s Game 1 of a long season and Baylor is breaking in eight newcomers, including three freshmen. That said, those newbies more than held their own. Baylor’s top two scorers in the win over Lamar were both fresh faces, as transfer Aijha Blackwell and freshman forward Bella Fontleroy scored 17 points apiece.

That’s what these early games are for, to work out the kinks and try to find the right blend of on-court chemistry.

Oh, by the way, for all the things that the Bears could have done better in their opener, they still won by 38. And had a lot of fun doing it.

“I love being here,” said junior transfer guard Catarina Ferreira, one of those eight newcomers. “I have a good relationship with the coaches, the team, the staff. It’s a good environment.”