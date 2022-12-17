No. 18 Baylor women jazzed over fun stage, Top 25 matchup with Arizona

Playing in a tropical location is great. But for a college basketball player, there’s nothing quite like playing in an NBA arena.

The Baylor women (and men) are about to get that chance.

Riding a three-game winning streak where they’ve won by an average of 55 points, Nicki Collen’s Bears will face No. 20 Arizona at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Dallas at the American Airlines Center, home to the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. (The WNBA's Dallas Wings play in Arlington.)

The game between the Bears (8-2) and Wildcats (8-1) is the third leg of a quadruple-header dubbed the Pac-12 Coast-to- Coast Challenge. The No. 7-ranked University of Texas men’s team (7-1) will start the day against Stanford (3-6) at noon, followed by the Longhorn women (6-4) against USC (9-1) at 2:30 p.m. After the Baylor-Arizona women’s game, Scott Drew’s 11th-ranked BU men (7-2) will close things out against Washington State (4-5) with a scheduled 9 p.m. tipoff.

“It’s a really cool event, period, the Coast-to-Coast Challenge,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “I think just the idea of both Texas teams and Baylor playing in there and making it a day, and hopefully an incredible atmosphere. I know we have a lot of Baylor alums in Dallas, and certainly drivable for all those Central Texas people to get up there.

“I think it’s something that you don’t want to miss. Arizona, two top-25 teams. And then, it’ll be great just to stay and watch our men play as well and get to mix and mingle and hopefully after a W (win).”

Naturally, that’s the biggest thing for Baylor. The Bears are 1-2 in Top 25 matchups this year, with a strong win over Villanova coupled with hard-fought, close losses to Maryland and Michigan. Arizona will present a different challenge, as the Wildcats like to extend their defense all the way to the opponent’s baseline with full-court pressure.

Baylor suffered 19 turnovers in a 93-27 thumping of Tennessee State on Thursday, as the Tigers also employed steady backcourt trapping that led to several of BU’s miscues. Collen said that Baylor can’t afford a similar outburst of carelessness against Arizona.

“Preparing against a press is good going into a game where we’re going to see 94 feet of pressure against Arizona,” Collen said. “I think we just have to handle the basketball better.”

The upside for Baylor is that its roster is as fully loaded as it’s been all season. Senior forward Aijha Blackwell returned from a knee injury after a six-game absence for the Tennessee State game. She instantly provided the sort of reliable low-post scoring and rebounding the Bears have been lacking, supplying 11 points and seven rebounds in just nine minutes of work.

Blackwell was restricted to no more than 15 minutes for her comeback game. Collen said that they might be able to stretch Blackwell into the 20-minute range against Arizona, but it’ll depend on how her knee holds up in practices, assuming there is lack of swelling.

Blackwell was overjoyed to get back on the court with her teammates, even if she felt like a freshman all over again.

“I was a little anxious, I’m not going to lie,” Blackwell said. “I don’t usually step on the floor anxious, but I was a little anxious. I think just that feeling of the crowd getting lit and then my teammates, obviously, it was a good feeling. So, I was pretty excited.”

The Missouri transfer can’t wait to play more minutes against Arizona. Nothing like a Top 25 game to ratchet the level of excitement even higher.

“It’s going to be a big stage, top-25 matchup, we’ve just got to come and play Baylor basketball,” Blackwell said. “I just know Coach Adia (Barnes) and the way she plays is very tough. So, we’ve got to come with our intensity and take over the game.”

Baylor backup guard Jana Van Gytenbeek has some intrinsic knowledge of Arizona, as she played the Wildcats four times over the past two seasons while at Stanford. In fact, Van Gytenbeek turned in the best game of her career last Jan. 30 against Arizona, swishing in eight 3-pointers on her way to 18 points in a 75-69 Stanford win.

But just as Baylor’s roster has changed dramatically since last season, so has Arizona’s. Three of the Wildcats’ five starters transferred in from other schools. Coincidentally, Baylor faced all three of those players last season: guard/forward Jade Loville (Arizona State), guard Lauren Fields (Oklahoma State) and forward Esmery Martinez (West Virginia).

Four Arizona players average double-figure scoring, led by fifth-year guard Shaina Pellington at 13.6 points per game. Loville checks in at 13.0 while making nearly 48% of her 3-point attempts, Martinez averages 12.2, and forward Cate Reese hits for 12.1 per night.

“It’s interesting watching them, because as you see in games like today where everybody gets minutes and everybody plays, if you just saw us playing those types of games, do you really know who I’m going to when the game’s on the line? Do you know what the rotation really looks like, that eight-person or potentially nine-person rotation?” Collen said, following Baylor’s win over Tennessee State.

The coach went on to explain that she gleaned a bit more insight into Barnes’ substitution patterns in recent Arizona games against New Mexico and Kansas. The Jayhawks, who moved into the Top 25 this week at No. 22, handed the Wildcats their only loss of the season, 77-50, Dec. 8 in Tucson.

Really, either by happenstance or osmosis, Collen has been scouting Arizona for six weeks now. She is a self-proclaimed basketball junkie, and said that it’s common for her to go home after a day of work and practice and sit in front of the TV late at night and watch the West Coast games on the Pac-12 Network.

“So, it’s pretty likely I may be writing practice (plans) but have a Pac-12 game on at 10 or 11 at night. I’ve seen them enough to know that we’ve got to take care of the basketball,” Collen said. “I think they thrive in the first eight seconds off turnovers, they thrive on offensive rebounds.

“If you give them one shot and you don’t turn it over, you’ve got a really good chance to win. If you’re giving them second and third opportunities and giving them points in transition off turnovers, then you’re in for a long night.”

Bear Facts

This marks just the second meeting between the Bears and Wildcats. Arizona won the only other clash way back in 1981 with an 80-76 neutral-site victory in Irvine, Calif. … Baylor freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, the reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Week, is coming off a career game Thursday against Tennessee State in which she went for 30 points and 11 rebounds, and outscored the visiting Tigers by herself. … Following this game, Baylor will host Long Beach State at 3 p.m. Wednesday before taking a break for the Christmas holidays. The Bears will open up Big 12 play at home Dec. 31 against TCU.