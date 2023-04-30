No. 18 West Virginia put up some video-game numbers in its series finale with Baylor on Sunday.

The Mountaineers posted a pair of five-spots in the final two innings to hand Baylor a 18-4 loss at Baylor Ballpark and head to the airport with a sweep.

It was the same narrative that played out through the weekend. The Bears (15-29, 6-15) were outhit, 19-7, and left 10 runners on base while the BU pitching staff gave up 12 free bases on nine walks and three hit-by-pitches, adding two fielding errors. In the series, Baylor issued 35 free bases, while WVU (33-11, 11-4) allowed just eight.

“Well this weekend was disappointing. You know obviously we had an opportunity to win on Friday and couldn’t finish it off, Saturday and Sunday both get away from us late,” said Bears head coach Mitch Thompson. “Even today, it’s a ballgame through the first six innings of the game.

“We’re in the game, we’ve got a shot, but when we run out of bullpen, we run out of bullpen. So Friday night affects Saturday, Saturday affects Sunday and we could tell we’re out. They just pile on some runs there at the end. West Virginia’s a good club. They play hard. They play well. They’re fun to watch play. They’re not fun to play. So I give them credit.”

Baylor starter Cam Caley (0-5) took the loss, giving up seven runs, all earned, on six hits and two walks, striking out two over 4.1 innings. The lefty tossed 83 total pitches, 45 of them for strikes, and the Mountaineers bashed three home runs of of him.

The next four guys out of the Bears’ bullpen had already seen action on the weekend, as Anderson Needham and Hambleton Oliver came out for 1.2 innings each. Needham came up with four strikeoust and gave up just one run, while Oliver allowed two runs on four hits.

Freshman Danny Valadez, making just his fourth outing of the season, was hammered by the West Virginia bench in the final inning, giving up five runs on three hits and three walks while facing nine hitters.

Offensively, Baylor was led by Cole Tremain, who went 3-for-5 with a run scored, and Cort Castle, who had a 2-for-4 day with a run and an RBI.

“We’re obviously handcuffed a little bit,” Thompson said.“I mean our guys have got to do a better job at throwing strikes. We’ve got to do a better job at trying to help them figure it out. You know, that’s the game. If you can’t throw strikes it affects the entire ballgame. There’s just no doubt it puts your defense to sleep. Our defense is out there on that field way too long, way too many times with nothing happening.”

West Virginia scored three in the first inning to get ahead early for the third straight game and every time the Bears pushed runs across, the Mountaineers were ready with a response.

Baylor got two back in the bottom of the second. WVU extended its lead with a two-run bomb by catcher Dayne Leonard over the center field wall in the top of the third. The Bears pulled within one with two runs in the bottom of the fourth on a sac fly by leftfielder Daniel Altman and a Hunter Teplanszky RBI single.

West Virginia answered with pair of solo homers in the fifth as infielder J.J. Wetherholt continued to make his case for Big 12 Player of the Year with his 11th bomb of the season. Outfielder Landon Wallace followed with a massive rocket over the batter’s eye wall in center.

Baylor didn’t score again for the rest of the contest, thanks in part to West Virginia reliever Grant Siegel (4-2), who earned the win on 3.1 scoreless innings.

WVU added one in the seventh thanks to an error but Baylor was able to get a double play. A hit to Teplanszky down third ignited the relay to Castle to force out Wallace, and the sophomore catcher relayed the throw to Ceccoli at first in time to take out WVU rightfielder Caleb McNeeley.

The inning ended with an Oliver strikeout to third baseman Ellis Garcia.

“There were some good things that happened today,” Thompson said. “The 5-2-3 double play was nice. I mean Cole Tremain had a back throw of a runner at second (in the eighth). That’s nice. That’s heads-up baseball, that’s good baseball. But we could never put pressure on them offensively to really get in the game.

“I mean, we’re down 7-4 and I’m going, ‘Let’s go. Let’s get a couple runs here.’ But West Virginia responded every time that we scored. We score two and here they come back the next inning, they respond. We couldn’t put up the zero. And so, those zeroes following our runs are really important to try and get done.”

The final two innings were a fever dream as the Mountaineers sent out pinch hitter after pinch hitter and posted five runs in the eighth and five runs in the ninth to put the win away, with the capper coming via a grand slam off the bat of freshman infielder Nick Barone off Valadez.

“We’ve got to figure out how to get this thing back around,” Thompson said. “It’s on every one of us as coaches. It’s on every one of us as a team to step back up to get it turned back around. There’s been plenty of times where we’ve played really hard, where we’ve played really well. This weekend was not our best and I think that West Virginia has a lot to do with that.”

The Bears will play a couple of midweek contests, one in Abilene on Tuesday night against Abilene Christian and the other at home against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday. They’ll have next weekend off to focus on final exams.