LAWRENCE, Kan. — It came down to the final match, but the Baylor women’s tennis team came up short in a 4-3 loss to No. 19 Kansas on Friday night.

The Bears (8-9 overall, 0-3 Big 12) dropped the doubles point in a tiebreaker to fall behind 1-0, but they rallied on the singles courts. Baylor’s Paula Baranano, Alina Shcherbinina and Liubov Kostenko won their matches as Baylor rallied to tie at 3-3.

On court 5, KU’s Tamari Gagoshidze outlasted BU’s Daniella Dimitriov, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4, to give the Jayhawks the clinching point.

Baylor will remain in the Sunflower State and try to bounce back with a win Sunday over Kansas State.