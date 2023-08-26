MINNEAPOLIS — Within the past five years, Wisconsin’s volleyball team has played in two Elite Eights, a Final Four, been an NCAA runner-up and won the national championship.

Obviously, the Badgers have a good thing going.

15th-ranked Baylor couldn’t quite keep pace with No. 2 Wisconsin in its season opener on Friday, as the Badgers claimed a 25-20, 25-14, 20-25, 25-17 victory in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge at Minnesota’s Maturi Pavilion.

Wisconsin (1-0) was efficient in its attacking, hitting .344 with only 10 swing errors in 122 attempts. Sara Franklin led the Badgers with 13 kills.

Kyndal Stowers, the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year, made a splash in her debut for the Bears (0-1). Stowers went for a team-high 14 kills to go with eight digs and three service aces. Elise McGhee pocketed 11 kills. Lauren Briseno led the defense with a match-leading 12 kills.

Baylor will look to bounce back against another Top 10 foe from the Big 12, seventh-ranked Minnesota, at 7 p.m. Saturday.