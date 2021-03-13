No. 2 Baylor Bears expect first No. 1 NCAA tournament seed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the NCAA tournament bids are handed out Sunday night, Baylor is expected to be a shoo-in for its first-ever No. 1 regional seed.
Though the No. 2 Bears dropped an 83-74 decision to No. 12 Oklahoma State in Friday’s Big 12 tournament semifinals, their body of work from a 22-2 season matters most.
Gonzaga, Michigan and Illinois will likely join the Bears as No. 1 seeds when the 68-team field is revealed at 5 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
The Bears hope to regain the chemistry and energy that led to their first Big 12 regular season championship and make a run at the national championship.
“Going into the tournament now that we’ve been thrown, we’ve got to go up with new energy,” said Baylor senior forward Mark Vital. “We’ve got a chip on our shoulder. We’ve got to come back from a loss. We’ve got to learn how to finish games.”
The Bears are planning to fly from Kansas City to Indianapolis on Sunday or Monday to practice for the NCAA tournament. The entire tournament will be played in Indiana with First Four games Thursday followed by first-round games Friday and Saturday
Since returning from a three-week COVID-19 pause, the Bears have played six games beginning with a 77-72 win over Iowa State on Feb. 23. Baylor coach Scott Drew is looking forward to getting in some more practice time during the upcoming week to get his team back to playing at the highly efficient level that it has played at most of the season.
“I think the first thing people would tell you is you’ve got to practice,” Drew said. “We had a Sunday practice before Iowa State, a Monday practice, and then we played. Basically from there on out you only had one day at practice and usually those are more of one-day prep. This could really be a good thing for us having an opportunity to practice in Indianapolis.”
The Bears were 18-0 before their COVID-19 lockdown, but have gone 4-2 since returning. Their 71-58 loss to Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 27 and Friday’s loss to Oklahoma State had a lot in common
The normally hot-shooting Bears hit 34.8 percent overall while sinking six of 26 3-pointers against the Jayhawks. Against the Cowboys, the Bears shot 38.9 percent and were six of 28 from 3-point range.
In Thursday’s 74-68 win over Kansas State to open the Big 12 tournament, the Bears shot 53.1 percent overall and hit nine of 22 3-pointers but committed 21 turnovers. Playing back to back days, Baylor missed shots it would normally make against the Cowboys.
“Definitely, it’s hard to win when you shoot that from 3,” Drew said. “That’s the toughest thing about multi-day tournaments. When you’re playing three games, three days, the legs go bad. Oklahoma State in the first half really had us taking some tough shots if you’re fresh, definitely not shots you want to take on a day two or a day three of a tournament.”
The Bears also hope to ramp up their defensive performance in the NCAA tournament. Oklahoma Stare repeatedly beat the Bears down the floor on fast breaks. Baylor also had trouble rotating and switching coverage against the Cowboys in half-court situations.
“Hopefully when we get some practice time we can do that because there’s some defensive rotations and rules we’re breaking too much, and I know that’s something normally when you practice you get better at,” Drew said.
“We need to get back to our scouting and getting our switches and everything right because right now we’re not switching on the right screens,” Vital said.
Vital said his teammates took the loss to the Cowboys hard, and they’ll be searching for answers to change the trajectory in the NCAA tournament.
“Everybody is just thinking what they could have done, a lot of frustration,” Vital said. “We’ll watch film and do everything and by the time the NCAA tournament starts we’ll be in good spirits and ready to go.”
