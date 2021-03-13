No. 2 Baylor Bears expect first No. 1 NCAA tournament seed

“I think the first thing people would tell you is you’ve got to practice,” Drew said. “We had a Sunday practice before Iowa State, a Monday practice, and then we played. Basically from there on out you only had one day at practice and usually those are more of one-day prep. This could really be a good thing for us having an opportunity to practice in Indianapolis.”

The Bears were 18-0 before their COVID-19 lockdown, but have gone 4-2 since returning. Their 71-58 loss to Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 27 and Friday’s loss to Oklahoma State had a lot in common

The normally hot-shooting Bears hit 34.8 percent overall while sinking six of 26 3-pointers against the Jayhawks. Against the Cowboys, the Bears shot 38.9 percent and were six of 28 from 3-point range.

In Thursday’s 74-68 win over Kansas State to open the Big 12 tournament, the Bears shot 53.1 percent overall and hit nine of 22 3-pointers but committed 21 turnovers. Playing back to back days, Baylor missed shots it would normally make against the Cowboys.