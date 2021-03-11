No. 2 Baylor Bears overcome miscues to beat Kansas State, 74-68

The Wildcats looked impressive in a 71-50 win over eighth-seeded TCU on Wednesday in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament, and carried that momentum into the Baylor game.

“They were well prepared and we were a little rusty,” Mitchell said. “We had to sit out a game and they already played a game. But that’s no excuse. I feel like we’re going to be better next game.”

The Bears will likely have deliver a much sharper performance against fifth-seeded Oklahoma State (19-7) in the 5:30 p.m. semifinals to beat the Cowboys for the third time this season.

“Mike Boynton is a really good coach and he lets his players play,” Mitchell said. ‘He lets his players play with freedom. They’re really talented and they play hard. Every time they play us, I feel like they play the hardest they ever play, and it’s going to be a fun one.”

Baylor’s three starting guards provided most of the scoring against the Wildcats as Teague erupted for 24 points, Mitchell 23 and Butler 18. The Bears shot 53.1 percent and drained nine of 22 3-pointers.

Committing 13 first-half turnovers, the Bears went into halftime clinging to a 36-34 lead as Wildcats center Davion Bradford repeatedly sliced into the paint for layups en route to an 18-point performance.