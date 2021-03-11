No. 2 Baylor Bears overcome miscues to beat Kansas State, 74-68

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was quite clear that Baylor wasn’t going to hang a hundred on Kansas State for a third straight time.
In Thursday’s Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, the Wildcats set a slower pace and forced 21 Baylor turnovers as they managed to challenge the nation’s No. 2 team until the final minutes.
With guards MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler combining for 65 points, the top-seeded Bears hung on for a 74-68 win over ninth-seeded Kansas State before a smattering of fans under COVID-19 protocol at the T-Mobile Center.
The Bears (22-1) dominated the Wildcats in two earlier meetings, romping to a 100-69 win Dec. 19 in Manhattan and a 107-59 blowout Jan. 27 at the Ferrell Center.
But Baylor had trouble shaking the Wildcats (9-20) as it was still a four-point game heading into the final minute.
“I’d like to give Kansas State credit because they had a great defensive game plan,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I think they were playing with a lot of urgency. They were very physical and I thought we were a little tentative. A lot of guys hadn’t played in the Big 12 tournament, so they were really excited, and sometimes that makes you play hesitant.”
The Bears were scheduled to face Kansas State in the quarterfinals of last year’s Big 12 tournament, but it was canceled at the last minute due to the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Wildcats looked impressive in a 71-50 win over eighth-seeded TCU on Wednesday in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament, and carried that momentum into the Baylor game.
“They were well prepared and we were a little rusty,” Mitchell said. “We had to sit out a game and they already played a game. But that’s no excuse. I feel like we’re going to be better next game.”
The Bears will likely have deliver a much sharper performance against fifth-seeded Oklahoma State (19-7) in the 5:30 p.m. semifinals to beat the Cowboys for the third time this season.
“Mike Boynton is a really good coach and he lets his players play,” Mitchell said. ‘He lets his players play with freedom. They’re really talented and they play hard. Every time they play us, I feel like they play the hardest they ever play, and it’s going to be a fun one.”
Baylor’s three starting guards provided most of the scoring against the Wildcats as Teague erupted for 24 points, Mitchell 23 and Butler 18. The Bears shot 53.1 percent and drained nine of 22 3-pointers.
Committing 13 first-half turnovers, the Bears went into halftime clinging to a 36-34 lead as Wildcats center Davion Bradford repeatedly sliced into the paint for layups en route to an 18-point performance.
“It just felt like we were trying to make the home run play a couple of times early in the shot clock and stuff like that,” Teague said. “We have to be sharper with the ball going forward. They knew what they were going to do third time around. Playing them is really hard, beating them three times in a row.”
The Bears trailed early in the second half when Selton Miguel scored on a layup to give the Wildcats a 42-41 lead.
After Nigel Pack nailed one of his six 3-pointers, the Cowboys were still threatening to overtake the Bears when they cut the lead to 55-52 with 10:07 remaining.
But the Bears finally got a little breathing room as Mitchell drained a 3-pointer before Teague hit a runner, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play.
After Butler hit an outside shot and followed with a 3-pointer, Flo Thamba pushed inside for a slam to stretch Baylor’s lead to 68-56 with 5:36 remaining.
The Wildcats kept battling as Pack drained a 3-pointer to cut Baylor’s lead to 70-66 with 1:03 remaining. But Butler stole Pack’s pass and drew a foul before hitting both free throws to give the Bears a 72-66 lead with 19.7 seconds remaining.
After experiencing numerous defensive breakdowns in the first half, the Bears didn’t give up nearly as many easy baskets in the second half.
“We tried to be tougher and guard the ball as well as we could,” Teague said. “We knew they weren’t going to go away. They probably won the toughness battle in the first half, but we locked in defensively and were tougher in the second half.”
Since returning from a three-week COVID-19 pause, the Bears have gone 4-1 with the only loss coming against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.
But Drew would like to see his offense play with more efficiency against the Cowboys and not commit as many unforced turnovers.
“You can’t afford not to get up shots when you’re shooting well,” Drew said. “You definitely don’t want to see 21 turnovers this time of year. Hopefully we got all of them out of our system today.”
