No. 2 Baylor Bears shooting for first Big 12 tournament title

During the 24-year history of the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament, a Texas school has never been crowned champion.
Baylor would like to be the first.
After winning their first Big 12 regular season championship, the No. 1-seeded Bears will open tournament play at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. game between No. 8 seeded TCU and No. 9 seeded Kansas State at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center.
Though the Bears have likely already locked up their first No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, they would still like to go to Indianapolis on a roll.
“Winning the first Big 12 championship regular season was enough motivation, and I think that’s going to carry us into the Big 12 tournament,” said Baylor guard Jared Butler, who was named AP Big 12 player of the year Tuesday. “We’re going to take the next game for what it is and just try to go 1-0, that’s it.”
The Bears (21-1, 13-1) have reached the Big 12 tournament championship game three times under Scott Drew, losing to Missouri in 2009 and 2012 and to Iowa State in 2014. There was no Big 12 tournament champion last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I’ve seen three teams celebrate and they looked pretty happy,” Drew said. “I know our guys would love to be the first, but there are going to be 10 teams up there really battling. It’ll make for great TV and coaches will lose some hair. The good thing is I know our guys love the challenge.”
Kansas City has hosted the Big 12 tournament every year since 2010 at the Sprint Center, which has now been renamed the T-Mobile Center. In the last 10 tournaments, Kansas has won five times, Iowa State four times and Missouri once in 2012 before bolting for the SEC.
For both Kansas and Iowa State, playing in Kansas City has been a huge home-court advantage. But with only 3,800 fans allowed to games due to COVID-19 regulations, the crowd shouldn’t be as big of a factor.
Following their three-week COVID-19 pause, the Bears justifiably looked rusty when they returned as they had to rally from a 17-point first-half deficit for a 77-72 win over last-place Iowa State on Feb. 23.
Four days later, the Bears played their worst game of the season as they shot just 34.8 percent and hit six of 26 3-pointers in a 71-58 loss to Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.
But the Bears couldn’t have delivered a more impressive final week of the regular season as they clinched the Big 12 title with an epic 94-89 overtime win at then-No. 6 West Virginia followed by an impressive 81-70 win over then-No. 17 Oklahoma State and Sunday’s 88-73 win over then-No. 18 Texas Tech.
“We’re not perfect for sure,” Butler said. “I think our defense could get a little bit better. We haven’t played the way we want to. We made some strides last game against Texas Tech, but I don’t think our defense is quite there yet. I think a lot of times we’re late on switches because we didn’t talk beforehand. Defensive rebounding is still the worst part of our defense and limiting teams to one shot.”
But Baylor’s offense is definitely back on track. On Senior Day, MaCio Teague delivered his best game in two seasons at Baylor as he erupted for 35 points and tied the school record by nailing 10 of 12 3-pointers to earn Big 12 player of the week.
Teague’s first-team all-Big 12 backcourt mates also delivered strong performances as Butler finished with 18 points and five assists while Davion Mitchell delivered 17 points and seven assists.
“That’s just a really good team,” said Texas Tech coach Chris Beard. “I think all the attention that they got this year is deserving. Those three starting guards play like that, they can obviously win the whole thing. We have got a lot of respect for these guys, the way they built the program over time.”
The Bears dominated both TCU (12-13, 5-11) and Kansas State (8-19, 4-14) during the regular season.
Baylor romped to a 100-69 win in its Big 12 opener on Dec. 19 in Manhattan as Teague recorded a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds while Butler finished with 14 points and a career-high 13 assists.
In the rematch on Jan. 27 at the Ferrell Center, the Bears delivered an even more lopsided 107-59 win as Mitchell exploded for a career-high 31 points as he hit seven of nine 3-pointers.
Baylor has played TCU just once this season, rolling to a 67-49 win on Jan. 9 in Fort Worth as Butler hit four of eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points while pulling down eight rebounds and amassing five steals. Baylor’s Feb. 6 game against TCU at the Ferrell Center was canceled due to COVID-19.
In Wednesday’s other Big 12 tournament game, No. 7 seed Oklahoma plays No. 10 Iowa State at 8:30 p.m. In Thursday action, No. 4 West Virginia plays No. 5 Oklahoma State at 10:30 a.m., No. 2 Kansas plays the Oklahoma-Iowa State winner at 5:30 p.m., and No. 3 Texas faces No. 6 Texas Tech at 8:30 p.m.
Kansas will be without second-team all-Big 12 forward David McCormack due to COVID-19 protocol.
Friday’s semifinals will be held at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., and the championship game is set for Saturday at 5 p.m.