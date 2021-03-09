No. 2 Baylor Bears shooting for first Big 12 tournament title

During the 24-year history of the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament, a Texas school has never been crowned champion.

Baylor would like to be the first.

After winning their first Big 12 regular season championship, the No. 1-seeded Bears will open tournament play at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. game between No. 8 seeded TCU and No. 9 seeded Kansas State at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center.

Though the Bears have likely already locked up their first No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, they would still like to go to Indianapolis on a roll.

“Winning the first Big 12 championship regular season was enough motivation, and I think that’s going to carry us into the Big 12 tournament,” said Baylor guard Jared Butler, who was named AP Big 12 player of the year Tuesday. “We’re going to take the next game for what it is and just try to go 1-0, that’s it.”

The Bears (21-1, 13-1) have reached the Big 12 tournament championship game three times under Scott Drew, losing to Missouri in 2009 and 2012 and to Iowa State in 2014. There was no Big 12 tournament champion last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.