No. 2 Baylor Bears struggle, take first loss at No. 17 Kansas, 71-58

Kansas won its 38th straight Senior Night game, and has won six of its last seven Big 12 games this season.

“Kansas did what you’re supposed to do on Senior Night, and that is compete to send the seniors out the right way,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “So give them credit for that. I thought they did a great job on the glass, and that’s the worst we’ve been beaten on the glass all year. Obviously you’re not going to beat a great team with that kind or rebounding deficit.”

Kansas’ main focus was getting the ball inside to David McCormack, and he delivered by collecting 20 points by hitting eight of 10 field goals and all four free throws. McCormack scored just six points in the first game against the Bears in January.

“When they’ve won their games in the Big 12, he’s had 15 or more points,” Drew said. “We did a really good job on him the first time, and this time they did a better job of getting him the ball, and we didn’t do as good a job making it tough for them to get it to him.

Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua was back for the Bears after missing Tuesday’s 77-72 win over Iowa State at the Ferrell Center, but he saw limited time and finished with two points and no rebounds in 11 minutes.