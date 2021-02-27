No. 2 Baylor Bears struggle, take first loss at No. 17 Kansas, 71-58

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks aren’t the same old championship juggernaut, but they’re still tough to beat at Allen Fieldhouse.
With No. 2 Baylor struggling offensively all night, the No. 17 Jayhawks pounded out a 71-58 win Saturday to hand the Bears their first loss of the season and swatted down their first shot at their first Big 12 championship.
The Bears (18-1, 10-1) need just one more win to clinch the Big 12 title, and have three chances as they travel to second-place West Virginia on Tuesday before hosting Oklahoma State on Thursday and No. 18 Texas Tech next Sunday to end the regular season.
Playing their second game following a three-week COVID-19 pause, the Bears shot 34.8 percent overall and hit six of 26 3-point shots while going six of 16 from the free throw line.
“It’s tough seeing the winning streak end,” said Baylor guard MaCio Teague. “We were trying to go undefeated, but at the end of the day they outplayed us in certain aspects of the game and we lost.”
After scoring a season-high 30 points in Baylor’s 77-69 win over Kansas on Jan. 18 at the Ferrell Center, Jared Butler didn’t score until 10:16 remained in the game and finished with five points on two of nine field goal attempts before fouling out.
After losing their first 17 games in Lawrence, the Bears broke through with a 67-55 win last season. But with the Jayhawks (18-8, 12-6) winning the rebounding battle by a decisive 48-28 margin, Baylor couldn’t pull off a second straight win on Kansas’ home court.
Kansas won its 38th straight Senior Night game, and has won six of its last seven Big 12 games this season.
“Kansas did what you’re supposed to do on Senior Night, and that is compete to send the seniors out the right way,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “So give them credit for that. I thought they did a great job on the glass, and that’s the worst we’ve been beaten on the glass all year. Obviously you’re not going to beat a great team with that kind or rebounding deficit.”
Kansas’ main focus was getting the ball inside to David McCormack, and he delivered by collecting 20 points by hitting eight of 10 field goals and all four free throws. McCormack scored just six points in the first game against the Bears in January.
“When they’ve won their games in the Big 12, he’s had 15 or more points,” Drew said. “We did a really good job on him the first time, and this time they did a better job of getting him the ball, and we didn’t do as good a job making it tough for them to get it to him.
Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua was back for the Bears after missing Tuesday’s 77-72 win over Iowa State at the Ferrell Center, but he saw limited time and finished with two points and no rebounds in 11 minutes.
“You sit for 21 days, it’s hard to do much,” Drew said. “So it’s a process.”
Forward Jalen Wilson did a lot of the board work for the Jayhawks with 14 rebounds while Christian Braun pulled down nine and Marcus Garrett seven.
Teague led the Bears with 18 points and eight rebounds, but hit just seven of 20 shots. Davion Mitchell was the only other double-figure scorer for the Bears with 13 points, but also struggled with his shooting by hitting five of 15.
Despite all their issues, the Bears trailed 33-30 at halftime. But the Jayhawks quickly stretched their lead to 43-33 to open the second half as McCormack and Wilson scored on putbacks and Ochai Agbaji nailed a 3-pointer.
“McCormack did a great job finishing around the rim,” Teague said. “I feel like he was the difference tonight.”
The Bears fought back behind Teague as he buried a pair of 3-pointers. He was fouled on the second one and hit the free throw to complete a four-point play to cut the Jayhawks’ lead to 45-42 with 12:42 remaining.
But Dajuan Harris gave the Jayhawks a lift by taking a Braun pass inside for a layup and then stepping outside and nailing a 3-pointer to stretch Kansas’ lead to 50-42.
The closest the Bears got the rest of the game was with 6:17 remaining when Mitchell hit a free throw to cut the lead to 56-52.
But the Jayhawks pushed their lead to 61-52 when Braun hit three free throws and Mitch Lightfoot scored inside. The Bears never pulled closer than seven points the rest of the game.
The Bears hope to have more energy when they face the No. 10 Mountaineers on Tuesday in Morgantown.
“First of all, anyone who has had COVID knows when you come back you’re probably not 100 percent,” Drew said. “It’s a chemistry game. It’s a timing game. At the end of the day, you’ve got to make shots. When the legs go, it’s hard to make 3s.”