No. 2 Baylor eager to hit the court again

No. 2 Baylor enjoys playing Top 25 teams that will test its lofty ranking.
But more than anything, the Bears are thankful for any opportunity to play after already seeing seven of their games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.
Following Saturday’s impressive 100-69 Big 12-opening win over Kansas State, Baylor will hit the court again against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 7 p.m. Monday at the Ferrell Center.
“I can’t wait,” said Baylor guard Jared Butler. “It’s been a rough week and a half with games getting canceled, an emotional roller coaster. I don’t care who it is. We get to play at home, so that’s cool too.”
Playing their first game in 10 days following an 83-52 blowout of SFA on Dec. 9, the Bears showed no signs of rust in their 31-point road win over Kansas State.
The Bears (5-0) hit 15 of their first 20 shots and finished the game shooting 57.8 percent while nailing 15 of 32 3-pointers. Baylor hit the boards hard by outrebounding the Wildcats, 41-25.
Butler recorded his first double-double with 14 points and a career-high 13 assists. Butler’s passing helped Davion Mitchell nail a career-high six of 10 3-pointers and score a career-best 20 points. MaCio Teague collected his second double-double for the Bears with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
“Credit to all my teammates, MaCio, especially Jared, he had a phenomenal night passing the ball,” Mitchell said. “He got me a lot of open shots with his eyes, and everybody on our team, they trust me to knock them down.”
Though guard Adam Flagler and forward Jordan Turner missed the game, Baylor got strong production off the bench once again.
Forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 13 first-half points, while forward Matthew Mayer collected eight points and five rebounds. Freshman guard LJ Cryer nailed a pair of 3-pointers as he scored eight points and dished out three assists.
“We all know LJ can really shoot the ball,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “But I think the big thing he’s doing is he’s getting better defensively. That’s something that most freshmen have to adjust to in college basketball. He’s getting better each and every day because he’s guarding some unbelievable guards in practice.”
Playing every game on the road so far this season, Arkansas-Pine Bluff is off to a 1-7 start that has included losses to Iowa State, Wisconsin and Iowa State. In their last game, the Golden Lions dropped an 81-56 decision to North Texas on Dec. 15.
The Golden Lions have shot just 35.1 percent and have been outscored by an average of 86-58. Guard Shaun Doss is the only Golden Lions’ player averaging double-figure scoring with 15.8 points per game.
“As a coach, you don’t have to worry about motivation when you’ve only played five games,” Drew said. “The things that motivate them most are negative tests and we’re playing a game versus quarantining or practice.”
Baylor isn’t scheduled to play again until a Dec. 29 date against Central Arkansas at the Ferrell Center. But Drew said his staff is working on adding another game before the Jan. 2 Big 12 date at Iowa State.
Drew also said the Bears would still like to reschedule the Dec. 5 game against No. 1 Gonzaga that was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Bulldogs’ program.
“If there is a window that opens up that we can work, both of us would love to do it because we know it’s great for the game,” Drew said. “Both teams know each other, they want to play each other. So trying to find a time for both of us that doesn’t interfere or go against league policy and then some-thing that would provide a CBS window makes it tough too.”
