No. 2 Baylor men eager to hit the court again

“Credit to all my teammates, MaCio, especially Jared, he had a phenomenal night passing the ball,” Mitchell said. “He got me a lot of open shots with his eyes, and everybody on our team, they trust me to knock them down.”

Though guard Adam Flagler and forward Jordan Turner missed the game, Baylor got strong production off the bench once again.

Forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 13 first-half points, while forward Matthew Mayer collected eight points and five rebounds. Freshman guard LJ Cryer nailed a pair of 3-pointers as he scored eight points and dished out three assists.

“We all know LJ can really shoot the ball,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “But I think the big thing he’s doing is he’s getting better defensively. That’s something that most freshmen have to adjust to in college basketball. He’s getting better each and every day because he’s guarding some unbelievable guards in practice.”

Playing every game on the road so far this season, Arkansas-Pine Bluff is off to a 1-7 start that has included losses to Iowa State, Wisconsin and Iowa State. In their last game, the Golden Lions dropped an 81-56 decision to North Texas on Dec. 15.