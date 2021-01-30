No. 2 Baylor men go to 16-0, win one for Mitchell

Baylor’s deep, multi-layered bench has been a big energizer all season.
So when the No. 2 Bears stepped outside of conference to play in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, they showed Auburn just how important that bench has been in building their unbeaten record.
Adam Flagler collected a season-high 19 points and eight rebounds while Matthew Mayer scored 13 points and threw down one of the most spectacular dunks of the year as the Bears blew past the Tigers, 84-72, Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.
The Bears improved to 16-0 for the season and are 7-1 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Bears had extra motivation against Auburn (10-8) since junior guard Davion Mitchell started his college career there in 2017-18 before transferring to Baylor.
Mitchell came through with a strong all-around performance with 13 points and a team-high seven assists while his defensive intensity helped the Bears hold Auburn to six of 25 from 3-point range while forcing 13 turnovers. He was hot from 3-point range as he buried three of six.
“I know this was a tough game because it was emotional, the team wanted to win it for Davion,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Obviously, Davion wanted to play well, being a transfer from Auburn. I think them and Alabama are the two best teams in the SEC right now. We knew it was going to be a challenge, and really credit our guys, I thought they did a great job. Second half, we did a much better job on the glass.”
Mayer delivered the play of the night when he perfectly read a missed 3-pointer by teammate Jared Butler. The 6-9 swingman sliced between two Auburn players before rebounding the ball and hammering home a vicious one-handed slam that gave the Bears a 53-38 lead with 13:20 remaining.
“They really just weren’t boxing out, so I went in and got the put-back dunk,” Mayer said. “Me and Jared have a competition to see who can get the most dunks on the season, and for some reason he thinks he’s going to get more than me. And, yeah, he plays more minutes, but I mean, c’mon.”
Running downcourt after the slam, Mayer and Butler engaged in a friendly conversation.
“So he was like, ‘OK you beat me now,’” Mayer said. “And I was like, ‘I’ve already been beating you.’ That was pretty cool.”
With freshman point guard Sharife Cooper in the lineup for the last seven games, the Tigers have been playing better basketball. Cooper is the younger brother of former Baylor women’s basketball player Te’a Cooper.
Cooper collected 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists, but he hit just six of 17 shots and committed four turnovers.
“He’s a good player and we just wanted to make sure, like everybody else, to focus on our assignments,” Flagler said. “We have specific things in scout that we pay attention to and we just tried to capitalize on that.”
Auburn brought considerable athleticism to the court, and it showed in the first half as the Tigers constantly got to loose balls and outrebounded the Bears, 27-19.
Clinging to a 35-30 halftime lead, the Bears the aggressors in the second half as they controlled the boards, 24-16. Baylor center Flo Thamba finished with a career-high 11 rebounds while Mayer and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua picked up six boards apiece.
“It’s all about toughness and just a want-to,” Flagler said. “Coaches put a lot of emphasis at halftime that we need to box out. Those second-chance points when you’re giving teams multiple shots is very tough to guard. So we just decided to lock in as a team and box out, and that just led to a bigger lead.”
Butler, who finished with 16 points and five assists, started the second-half run by hitting an outside shot. Then MaCio Teague banked in a basket before nailing a short jumper and draining a 3-pointer to give the Bears a 44-34 lead.
After two more Butler baskets and Mitchell’s 3-pointer, Mayer came through with his slam that gave the Bears a 53-38 lead and pushed them to an even higher gear.
“I know they only count as two points, dunks, but the momentum, the energy, the excitement, it just permeates throughout the team,” Drew said. “And that allows you to build on a run or go on a run, and it just changes the momentum of the game. Credit Matt, because he’s done a great job rebounding. And because of his hard work of going to the glass, it paid off.”
Mayer wasn’t through as he stepped outside and drained one of his three 3-pointers and then drove the left baseline for a two-handed slam.
Mayer’s 3-pointer from the top of the arc lifted Baylor to its largest lead at 66-45 with 9:58 remaining. The Tigers never seriously threatened again.
“I think we were just playing a little bit timid (in the first half),” Mayer said. “Jared did a great job of getting us all together and being like, ‘We got all this noise coming from here and there. This is on us. Let’s just go out there and have fun doing what we do.’”