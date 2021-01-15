No. 2 Baylor men primed for Top 25 showdown at Texas Tech

It’s been 45 days since Baylor last played a Top 25 team.
It’s hard for the No. 2 Bears not to get excited about facing No. 15 Texas Tech at 3 p.m. Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.
“I love big games, I love Big 12 games,” said Baylor guard Jared Butler. “It’s just a chance for people to see how well we can play, and just a chance for people to see how much work we’ve put in.”
The Bears (11-0, 4-0) didn’t plan to go this long without playing a ranked opponent.
If their original schedule had stayed together, they would have already played six games against Top 25 opponents. But due to COVID-19 issues, five games against Top 25 teams have been canceled or postponed.
After Baylor coach Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19, Baylor’s two season-opening games at the Empire Classic in Uncasville, Conn., were canceled Nov. 25-26. Arizona State was ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press preseason poll while Villanova was No. 3.
Following an impressive 82-69 win over then-No. 5 Illinois on Dec. 2 in Indianapolis, Baylor planned to stay there to face No. 1 Gonzaga in a much-anticipated Dec. 5 matchup between the nation’s top two teams. But only hours before tipoff, Gonzaga learned that it had COVID-19 issues and the game wasn’t played.
The Bears’ scheduled Dec. 13 date against No. 4 Texas at the Ferrell Center was postponed due to Baylor coronavirus issues. Most recently, No. 13 West Virginia’s COVID-19 problems led to the postponement of the Jan. 12 game against the Bears at the Ferrell Center.
The Red Raiders (11-3, 4-2) will be Baylor’s biggest challenge since Illinois. They’re riding a three-game winning streak, including Wednesday’s thrilling 79-77 win over the Longhorns in Austin.
Though the Red Raiders have several new players, Drew knows coach Chris Beard’s teams will always feature aggressive defense and a motion offense.
“Each year they seem to be very similar,” Drew said. “Coach Beard runs a motion offense, and just like anyone in college basketball when you have several additions, it takes time for your team to get in that rhythm. A lot of similarities defensively because they create a lot of havoc and do a great job forcing turnovers, similar to our defense.”
One of Texas Tech’s most prominent new additions is Georgetown junior transfer guard Mac McClung, who leads the Red Raiders with 15.8 points per game. His jumper in the final seconds lifted the Red Raiders to the two-point win over the Longhorns after trailing by 10 at halftime.
Sophomore guard Terrence Shannon is Texas Tech’s second-leading scorer with 13.6 points per game while pulling down 5.0 rebounds. Junior guard Kyler Edwards is averaging 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and a team-high 2.9 assists.
After missing nine games with a high ankle sprain, sophomore guard Kevin McCullar has given the Red Raiders a big lift by averaging 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in five games.
VCU graduate transfer Marcus Santos-Silva has been a strong addition by averaging 8.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while freshman guard Micah Peavy is averaging 5.9 points.
“They have a lot of guys who can score, they’ve got a lot of guys who can shoot the 3,” Drew said. “That’s college basketball nowadays. The pace of the game, the 30-second shot clock, the 20-second resets. Leads that used to be 10 points were a big deal and now they’re not.”
Texas Tech’s defense leads the Big 12 by allowing 59.3 points per game while the Bears rank second by allowing 61.2 points. However, the Bears have shown much more explosiveness with a league-leading 89-point average while Texas Tech ranks sixth by averaging 75.8.
“I think they’re a really tough team,” Butler said. “I don’t think they’re a team that’s going to go away. I think you’re going to have to play 40 minutes with them. I also think they have a lot of guys that care about winning, which is really important. I think it all comes down to which team isn’t going to worry about their stats, which team is going to sacrifice for each other. And I feel like Texas Tech can do that.”
Since COVID-19 issues at West Virginia forced the postponement of Tuesday’s game, the Bears haven’t played since a 67-49 win over TCU last Saturday in Fort Worth.
Butler erupted for a season-high 28 points while MaCio Teague contributed 12 points and Davion Mitchell 10. Baylor’s defense was outstanding as TCU hit just 33.3 percent overall and six of 19 3-pointers.
Though the Bears would have rather played a midweek game, Butler believes they sharpened their teamwork during practice.
“I think the biggest thing is we play best versus best when we play 5-on-5 and the teams are split up, and it’s like we’re playing against the No. 1 defense in the country,” Butler said. “The games are hard and that keeps us sharp, that keeps us humble,”