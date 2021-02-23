No. 2 Baylor men rally to beat Cyclones after 3-week break, 77-72

COVID-19 rust is a real thing.

Playing its first game in three weeks after a coronavirus outbreak, Baylor didn’t look anything like the nation’s No. 2 team coming out of the blocks Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.

Uncharacteristic turnovers and tons of missed open shots cost the Bears along with Iowa State’s hot 3-point shooting.

Trailing by 17 points in the first half, the Bears fought back to take their first lead with 4:26 remaining and hung on for a 77-72 win over an Iowa State team that remained winless in the Big 12.

Adam Flagler came off the bench for a season-high 22 points as the Bears improved to 18-0 for their best start to a season in school history.

“Coming back from a lot of days, we were excited to be out there and we don’t make any excuses,” Flagler said. “The Big 12 is a vicious conference and we knew that Iowa State is never going to back down, so we knew we wanted to rally back. We knew that when we got down as long as we went 1-0 in every possession we could get the game back.”

The Big 12-leading Bears improved to 10-0 in conference play with two of their toughest games coming up Saturday against No. 17 Kansas in Lawrence and No. 10 West Virginia on March 2 in Morgantown.