No. 2 Baylor tennis edges No. 7 Virginia, 4-2

The No. 2-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team picked up a resume-building victory over No. 7 Virginia, 4-2, on Saturday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Baylor’s Sven Lah notched the match-deciding point as he defeated the Cavaliers’ Ryan Goetz, 7-5, 0-6, 6-1, on the No. 3 singles court.

The Bears doubles teams of Adrian Boitan/Tadeas Paroulek and Juampi Mazzuchi/Matias Soto won their matches to secure the first point of the day.

Virginia’s Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Chris Rodesch helped the Cavaliers battle back as they won on the No. 4 and No. 2 singles courts respectively.

But that set the stage for Lah to close out the Baylor victory.

The Bears return to action at the ITA National Indoors starting Friday in Seattle, Wash.