No. 2 Baylor volleyball dispatches Oklahoma Sooners, 3-0
This time, the No. 2-ranked Baylor volleyball team didn’t mess around.

The Bears swept away Oklahoma, 25-16, 25-14, 25-16, on Friday night at the Ferrell Center. Baylor (5-1) limited OU to just a .030 hitting percentage on the night.

The night before, the Sooners (0-4) pushed Baylor to the brink in a five-set loss. But Yossiana Pressley and the Bears wouldn’t be denied the second time around, as Pressley smashed 18 kills to lead all players.

Shanel Bramschreiber gave BU crisp passing from the back row, with 20 digs.

Baylor will travel to Lubbock to face Texas Tech Oct. 16-17.

